Every car owner should consider these 5 cool gadgets in 2026

Having a car is indispensable for many of us, especially with the cold weather setting in and scorching Indian summers just around the corner. However, there are times when a bit of tech can make life easier. Thankfully, there are several handy gadgets that do not cost a bomb yet significantly improve the car ownership experience. Keeping this in mind, we have curated a list of five useful products that make cleaning easier, charging more convenient, and help keep you protected and safe when things go wrong. Here are the details. Dashcams have become a necessity on Indian roads.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

The XECH Mini Handle High-Speed Air Duster is ideal for drying your car after a wash, as it quickly removes water. It is also great for dusting your car when there is a thick layer of dust on it, and it can even blow leaves away. The best part is that it fits right in your hand. It charges via USB-C and features a 1,40,000 rpm motor. It is ideal not just for cleaning your car, but also for other places like your PC, CPU case, keyboards, house, and more. It costs about ₹2,000 on Amazon India.

This one costs about ₹3,500 and helps you reach places where a typical vacuum cleaner cannot, especially when you cannot plug in a vacuum cleaner to a power socket. It comes with 4-in-1 functionality, seven attachments, and a storage bag, and features a BLDC motor with two suction modes. It is a must-have if you like to keep your car neat and tidy.

Next up, we have the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K, and it is an ideal dashcam. It is available for under ₹10,000. This is a reliable dashcam that should serve you well for years. You can easily make out the details of cars and vehicles in front of you, and the dynamic range is great. However, we recommend getting the unit with both front and rear cameras, which costs about ₹13,000 and offers better value. The camera supports up to 1TB SD cards, and also comes with a long supplied USB cable that is easy to route and a large 3.2-inch display.

This adapter allows you to convert wired Android Auto or wired Apple CarPlay to wireless. It only works with some systems, especially certain OEM setups, so it is important to check compatibility before purchasing. It is available for around ₹1,800 and is ideal if you want to avoid the mess of wires inside your car.

The Spigen Magnetic AirVent Car Mobile Holder by Portronics is ideal for this setup. It features MagSafe magnets, which means you can simply attach your iPhone. It also includes a metal ring that can be stuck onto an Android phone if it does not have MagSafe compatibility. It retails for around ₹1,000.