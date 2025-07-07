Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) review: Reliable recording under 10,000

Qubo launched several new dashcams earlier this year, including the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony Starvis 2, which I am reviewing right here. It features several upgrades over previous dashcams, including the Starvis 2 sensor, allowing you to be able to clearly make out what's in front of you when you record footage. Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K retails for ₹ 9,990 for the front-only unit.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

If something goes wrong, you'll need that clarity because, let's be honest, in today's day and age, where the number of vehicles on the roads is only increasing and the roads are only getting more chaotic, having a dashcam can prove to be invaluable because you wouldn't want to get wrongly blamed for an incident, right?

In that case, your dashcam needs to be capable enough to make out the number plates in case someone runs away after an accident, or in case you need to spot the facial features of a person. This is where the Qubo Smart DashCam Pro 3K comes into play. Now, I've been using it for almost three weeks and can safely say that for around ₹10,000, this is one of the best dashcams you can get on the market. I've used it in various conditions, including peak daylight and pitch-black conditions as well. Here’s my review. Read on.

Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K has a 3.2-inch display that remains bright in broad daylight.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

What I found regarding its footage in various lighting conditions

The primary area where a lot of dashcams fail is in making out detail in low light. Here, the DashCam Pro 3K with the Sony Starvis 2 exceeded my expectations. It's safe to say that I could read most of the details on a number plate of a car ahead of me, even if it were, let's say, 15 to 20 feet in front. At the same time, the field of view is quite wide as well. The camera could cover a super-wide area of 140 degrees. This ensures that you are well protected when it comes to capturing the maximum content possible because you never know where someone might come from in front of your car.

The number plate of a car about 15 feet away is clearly visible (blurred here for privacy)(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Even in daylight, the footage is quite crisp, and the highlights are well controlled. This is where I feel a lot of the difference lies, especially when compared to some cheaper dashcams and even some rivals. With the highlights being so well controlled, the footage sometimes almost looks like it's from a GoPro. You can also see what you're recording on the 3.2-inch LCD display, which remains bright and detailed even in bright outdoor conditions.

So yes, I'm happy with the footage the dashcam captured. You can check out the sample footage at the end of the Instagram Reel, which also shows how to install it in your car.

How does it perform in extreme conditions?

While Qubo says that it can work in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20 degree celsius all the way to 85 degrees Celsius, I could not get access to areas where these temperatures existed. What I did get access to was 43-degree Jaipur heat. Despite running for almost one and a half hours – and I guess this is the maximum temperature people are going to push it to in India, I think it's going to be reliable, even if the temperatures go well beyond 40 degrees.

How does the app work?

To access the recordings and transfer them to your phone, you will need the Qubo Pro app, which can be found on both Android and iOS. It makes it easy to view your gallery and see the trips and recordings. The app, for the most part, is quite snappy. However, transferring files to your phone can sometimes take a while, especially if the recording is long.

It has built-in Wi-Fi so you can connect your phone with the Qubo Pro app. You get support for a 1 TB SD card, which means you can record a lot of data before it is overwritten. It has a clear mic; I could clearly make out the audio when the dashcam was recording. You also have a built-in GPS that accurately tracks your driving route.

You also get a mic to capture audio.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

What could have been better?

Firstly, the supplied USB cable that comes with the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K is relatively long. However, for some vehicles, especially those with a chunky dashboard, and large SUVs, considering that the installation team will have to tuck the cable behind the cladding, the wire can be a little short in some cases. In this case, I think the wire could be a tad longer, perhaps by a foot or so. In fact, Qubo should bundle two cables, one for smaller cars, and another for bigger ones, like the Thar I've installed my Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K in.

Another nitpick I have is that the supplied double-sided tape that comes pre-installed on the camera gave up after a week or so of use. I applied the extra double-sided tape that also comes pre-supplied, but it too gave up. Ultimately, I had to use Scotch Extreme double-sided tape, which actually solved the issue. So, while this is ultimately a nitpick and there is no problem with the dash cam itself, the adhesive could be a little stronger.

Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K: What's the verdict?

For just the front-facing unit that costs ₹9,990, I think this is a reliable dash cam that will continue to serve you for years. It's easy to make out the detail of the cars and vehicles in front of you. The dynamic range is excellent, the sharpness is there, and you will be satisfied with the footage you get out of this camera. However, I would recommend you get the unit with both the front and rear camera, which costs ₹12,990, as it makes for better value.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More