Indoor air quality has become a cause of concern for everyone these days. With dust, pollution from construction, vehicular emissions and smog affecting the air we breathe, having an air purifier has become more important than ever before. However, with electronic devices and appliances prices going up, getting an air purifier model that suits all your needs can become difficult, especially if you are going for a mid-range or a premium model. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of air purifiers right now, which makes a lot of feature-packed models more accessible.

Best air purifier models available at a discount on Amazon. (Amazon) more less

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

That said, choosing an air purifier isn't as simple as looking at the discount or the brand name. The right model should match your room size, offer adequate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and offer an effective filtration system. In addition to this, buyers should also consider filter replacement costs, maintenance requirements and noise levels before finalizing a model.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

To make your buying decision easier, I have shortlisted five air purifiers worth considering across different price segments and household requirements. Whether you need one for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, these deals offer an opportunity to compare popular models and their features before making a purchase.

Discounts on top air purifier models

MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home ₹ 24,999 ₹ 9,998 Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 ₹ 19,000 ₹ 10,999 Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom ₹ 9,990 ₹ 4,990 HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home ₹ 29,999 ₹ 12,999 Honeywell Air Purifier for Home ₹ 15,999 ₹ 9,148

Best air purifiers with up to 60% discount on Amazon

The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms and living spaces. It comes with a three-stage filtration system that is designed to tackle indoor pollutants. It combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine airborne particles and help reduce everyday odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 500 sq ft and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time AQI monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode and an aroma function for added convenience.

Specifications CADR 300 m³/h Coverage area Up to 500 sq ft Filters Washable/vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, activated carbon filter Smart features Digital PM2.5 display, colour-coded AQI indicator, Auto mode, Sleep mode, timer, child lock, filter replacement reminder Reasons to Buy Highly effective Quiet operations Portable design Reasons to Avoid No app connectivity

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 features a sleek cylindrical design with Surround 360-degree Air Intake technology, which enables it to draw in polluted air from multiple directions. Its four-stage purification system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter and plasma filtration to tackle dust, allergens, odours and fine airborne particles. It is designed for rooms up to 480 sq ft, it offers a 355 m³/hr CADR, which makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living spaces.

Specifications CADR 355 m³/h Coverage area Up to 480 sq ft Filters 4-stage purification: Pre-filter, Activated Carbon Filter, True HEPA H13 Filter and Plasma Filter Smart features Real-time PM2.5 digital display, colour-coded air quality indicator, Auto Sense mode, Sleep mode, ambient light sensor, filter change indicator Reasons to Buy Highly effective Quiet operations Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Air quality indicator concerns

The Qubo Neo Air Purifier features a compact, space-saving design that is intended for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, activated carbon layer and True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, pet dander, pollen and fine airborne particles while helping tackle household odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 200 sq ft, it is suited to personal spaces and smaller rooms.

Specifications CADR 130 m³/h Coverage area Up to 200 sq ft Filters Washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and True HEPA H13 filter Smart features Sleep mode, child lock and touch controls Reasons to Buy Highly effective Quiet operations Value for money Reasons to Avoid No app connectivity

The HIFRESH air purifier features a modern design with a front air inlet, wider dual-side air inlets and a 360-degree top air outlet to distribute purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon and cold catalyst to capture dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants while tackling odours. With a claimed coverage of up to 900 sq. ft. and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time air quality monitoring.

Specifications CADR 300 m³/h Coverage area Up to 900 sq ft Filters 4-stage filtration: Pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter and cold catalyst Smart features Real-time PM2.5 display, infrared air quality sensor, Auto mode, Sleep mode, filter-life reminder Reasons to Buy Highly effective Quiet operations Good cooling performance Reasons to Avoid No app connectivity

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 features a compact, rectangular design with front and upward airflow technology to circulate purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to tackle dust, pollen, smoke, bacteria and odours. Designed for rooms up to 388 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 250 m³/h. The purifier also features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, Auto mode and a Sleep mode for quieter operation.

Specifications CADR 250 m³/h Coverage area Up to 388 sq ft Filters 4-stage filtration: Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Smart features Real-time PM2.5 indicator, Auto mode, Sleep mode, filter reset indicator Reasons to Buy Highly effective Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Replacement filters can be expensive

Similar articles for you

Portable or party speaker? Here's what I'd buy for better sound at home and outdoors

Motor quality and blades affect a mixer grinder's lifespan, but there's another factor you shouldn't ignore

Buying an air purifier? H13 vs H14 HEPA filters: 5 differences you should know

FAQs for buying an air purifier in India What is CADR in an air purifier, and why is it important? CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air by measuring the volume of clean air produced per hour, usually in cubic metres per hour (m³/h).

Is a HEPA filter necessary in an air purifier? A genuine HEPA filter is one of the most important features to consider when buying an air purifier.

What is the difference between HEPA and H13 HEPA filters? H13 filters are rated to capture at least 99.95% of the most penetrating particle size under standard test conditions. H14 has a higher classification rating. However, the overall performance of an air purifier also depends on airflow, filter sealing and CADR.

Is an air purifier useful during Delhi-NCR pollution and smog? For Delhi-NCR households, look for a purifier with adequate room coverage, a strong particle filtration system and an activated carbon filter for certain odours and gases.

How often should I replace an air purifier filter? Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier, filter type, usage hours and indoor pollution levels. HEPA filters commonly last around 6–12 months. Activated carbon filters may need more frequent replacement depending on pollutant exposure.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.