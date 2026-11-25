Indoor air quality has become a cause of concern for everyone these days. With dust, pollution from construction, vehicular emissions and smog affecting the air we breathe, having an air purifier has become more important than ever before. However, with electronic devices and appliances prices going up, getting an air purifier model that suits all your needs can become difficult, especially if you are going for a mid-range or a premium model. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of air purifiers right now, which makes a lot of feature-packed models more accessible.
That said, choosing an air purifier isn't as simple as looking at the discount or the brand name. The right model should match your room size, offer adequate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and offer an effective filtration system. In addition to this, buyers should also consider filter replacement costs, maintenance requirements and noise levels before finalizing a model.
To make your buying decision easier, I have shortlisted five air purifiers worth considering across different price segments and household requirements. Whether you need one for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, these deals offer an opportunity to compare popular models and their features before making a purchase.
Discounts on top air purifier models
|MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|₹24,999
|₹9,998
|Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355
|₹19,000
|₹10,999
|Qubo Neo Air Purifier for Bedroom
|₹9,990
|₹4,990
|HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home
|₹29,999
|₹12,999
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home
|₹15,999
|₹9,148
Best air purifiers with up to 60% discount on Amazon
Choose better. Buy smarter.NEHA by HT Tech generates recommendations using proprietary AI analysis built on years of editorial expertise.
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The HIFRESH air purifier features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms and living spaces. It comes with a three-stage filtration system that is designed to tackle indoor pollutants. It combines a washable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine airborne particles and help reduce everyday odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 500 sq ft and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time AQI monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode and an aroma function for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Portable design
Reasons to Avoid
No app connectivity
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The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 features a sleek cylindrical design with Surround 360-degree Air Intake technology, which enables it to draw in polluted air from multiple directions. Its four-stage purification system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter and plasma filtration to tackle dust, allergens, odours and fine airborne particles. It is designed for rooms up to 480 sq ft, it offers a 355 m³/hr CADR, which makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Easy to use
Reasons to Avoid
Air quality indicator concerns
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The Qubo Neo Air Purifier features a compact, space-saving design that is intended for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. Its filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, activated carbon layer and True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, pet dander, pollen and fine airborne particles while helping tackle household odours. With a claimed coverage area of up to 200 sq ft, it is suited to personal spaces and smaller rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Value for money
Reasons to Avoid
No app connectivity
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The HIFRESH air purifier features a modern design with a front air inlet, wider dual-side air inlets and a 360-degree top air outlet to distribute purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon and cold catalyst to capture dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne pollutants while tackling odours. With a claimed coverage of up to 900 sq. ft. and 300 m³/h CADR, it also offers real-time air quality monitoring.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Quiet operations
Good cooling performance
Reasons to Avoid
No app connectivity
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The Honeywell Air Touch V2 features a compact, rectangular design with front and upward airflow technology to circulate purified air across the room. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to tackle dust, pollen, smoke, bacteria and odours. Designed for rooms up to 388 sq ft, it offers a CADR of 250 m³/h. The purifier also features real-time PM2.5 monitoring, Auto mode and a Sleep mode for quieter operation.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Highly effective
Easy to use
Reasons to Avoid
Replacement filters can be expensive
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- What is CADR in an air purifier, and why is it important?
CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air by measuring the volume of clean air produced per hour, usually in cubic metres per hour (m³/h).
- Is a HEPA filter necessary in an air purifier?
A genuine HEPA filter is one of the most important features to consider when buying an air purifier.
- What is the difference between HEPA and H13 HEPA filters?
H13 filters are rated to capture at least 99.95% of the most penetrating particle size under standard test conditions. H14 has a higher classification rating. However, the overall performance of an air purifier also depends on airflow, filter sealing and CADR.
- Is an air purifier useful during Delhi-NCR pollution and smog?
For Delhi-NCR households, look for a purifier with adequate room coverage, a strong particle filtration system and an activated carbon filter for certain odours and gases.
- How often should I replace an air purifier filter?
Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier, filter type, usage hours and indoor pollution levels. HEPA filters commonly last around 6–12 months. Activated carbon filters may need more frequent replacement depending on pollutant exposure.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.