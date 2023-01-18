Man finds bear in Toblerone logo with help of AI after eating it for 30 years

A man’s 30-year-long experience of eating Toblerone did not help him notice the bear in the chocolate’s iconic mountain logo. However, what ultimately did the trick was artificial intelligence. Ralph Aboujaoude Diaz took to LinkedIn to share that a computer vision algorithm had to point out the “hidden bear” to him.

Diaz also shared a trivia about one of the most renowned chocolates of the world by adding that since Toblerone is made in Bern, Switzerland, the animal signifies the Bern bear. Interestingly, Bern is also known as the city of bears. “Now I understand how AI-enabled tech makes us more intelligent."

Social media users shared their witty takes on the ‘beary’ late discovery of Diaz. One user commented, "It's good to see your computer vision algorithm as the 'bear'er of this exciting news Ralph! If you bear with it for some more time, it could perhaps move mountains." “I can bearly believe that you've only just found out,” another user quipped.

Although Diaz was not alone in his late realisation, some users were stunned at him noticing the bear for the first time with one even calling him “unobservant”. Yet another user shared an interesting fact about Toblerone - one piece exists for every letter in Toblerone with each letter printed on the sides. One user even spotted a fish in the logo and wrote, “Does this thing taste fishy?"

Artificial intelligence has been grabbing the attention of the internet for quite a while now. Recently, a leave application written in “Shashi Tharoor” style by ChatGPT, an AI powered chatbot, went viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user Nishanth Vijayan, the

elaborate note was even retweeted byTharoor who wrote, “Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”

