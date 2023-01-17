Have you used ChatGPT yet? It is an AI powered chatbot that has gone viral among people. Also, many have taken to social media to share screenshots of their conversations with the bot. Just like this Twitter user did. He asked the platform to write him a leave of absence but in the style of Shashi Tharoor. The bot delivered and how!

Twitter user Nishanth Vijayan shared a descriptive caption about his little experiment along with a screenshot. “I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD. Prompt: ‘Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Tharoor’,” he wrote.

The image he shared shows the leave of absence written in an elaborate and flowery language. “As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care,” reads the result created by the chatbot.

The post attracted the attention of many, including Tharoor who re-shared it on Twitter. While retweeting it he wrote, “Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!”

Take a look at the posts:

Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

Since being shared, Shashi Tharoor’s reply has accumulated more than 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received close to 1,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“A new word is added to the vocab successfully,” wrote a Twitter user. “Maybe in jejuly or jeaugust?” joked another referencing the use of the word jejune which means “too simple”. “That moment in your life when you know the meaning of the word Shashi Tharoor has used,” posted a third. “I actually went to Google for jejune,” confessed a fourth.