Microsoft Build 2025: Copilot, Windows 11, AI Agents and what more to expect

Microsoft's largest event of the year, Build 2025, is set to kick off on May 19 at the Seattle Convention Center and will run until May 22. The event will kick off on May 19 at 9:05 a.m. PT (9:35 pm IST) with a keynote by CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott. This year’s focus is expected to remain on artificial intelligence, particularly developments around Copilot and Windows 11. Microsoft Build 2025 will focus on AI, Copilot features, Windows 11 updates, and developer tools.(Microsoft)

Here's what we can expect from the Microsoft Build 2025

Over the years, Microsoft Build has traditionally been centred around Azure, but recent years have seen AI gaining traction, and this year will likely be no different. AI's role in automating tasks and improving user experiences is expected to dominate the conversation. While the company has introduced new hardware like the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, this event will be more software-focused, with a deeper dive into AI and its integration into Windows.

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

AI Agents in Windows 11

A significant highlight will likely be updates to Windows 11, particularly in the area of AI agents. These agents, which can perform tasks on your behalf, have been a key focus for Microsoft. The company has already announced plans to introduce an AI agent within the Settings app, which will automate system adjustments. The keynote is expected to elaborate on this feature and possibly reveal other agents that can perform specific tasks across different applications. Developers may also learn how to integrate their own AI agents into apps to enhance functionality.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details

Improvements to File Explorer and Start Menu

File Explorer and the Start menu are also on the agenda for improvement. Microsoft has shared that new features will allow users to find and manage files without needing to open additional apps. Likewise, updates to the Start menu will simplify the app discovery process by enabling users to search for and download apps without needing to access the Microsoft Store.

Copilot Vision and Desktop Integration

Another exciting development will be the expansion of Copilot. Copilot Vision, a feature that allows the AI to see and interact with your desktop or app windows, has already been rolled out on mobile. At Build 2025, Microsoft is expected to share further details about its availability on desktops and how it will enhance user productivity. Windows Insiders currently have access to Copilot Vision, but general availability remains unclear.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details

Researcher Tool and Expected Updates on Core Platforms

Copilot’s capabilities will also be expanded with the introduction of the "Researcher" tool in March 2025. Using OpenAI's o3 reasoning model, researchers can gather data from OneDrive and the web to assist with research tasks. However, this tool is currently limited to Microsoft 365 subscribers, and it remains to be seen whether it will be made available to free Copilot users.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more

Although AI will dominate the event, Microsoft is also expected to provide updates on its core platforms, including Azure, .NET, and GitHub, which remain central to the company’s business ecosystem.

In the coming days, Microsoft will likely reveal more insights into its evolving AI strategy and how it plans to integrate these innovations into its vast product lineup.