Microsoft-owned Github makes big announcement on AI-powered chatbot Gopilot Chat

Github, the Microsoft-owned artificial intelligence-powered platform, has made its chatbot Copilot Chat available to all the general users. The platform made the announcement on its blog post. The chatbot is available at $10 a month to the individual users. Github said that the ChatGPT-like AI assistant can be prompted by developers in their natural language(File photo/Unsplash)

Github said that the enterprises as well as the organisations can grant access to their development teams to Copilot Chat by just enabling the setting. But if they have already provided access of the beta version, then no additional actions are needed.



Github said that the ChatGPT-like AI assistant can be prompted by developers in their natural language. They can even get real-time guidance without leaving the integrated development environment (IDE), Github added.



According to the AI-powered company, Copilot Chat can explain complex coding complex, detect security vulnerabilities and even write unit tests. The company said that this AI tool is personalised to each developer and the unique coding practices.

Shuyin Zhao, vice president of product management at Github, told tech website TechCrunch that the company has brought to the market ‘most widely adopted AI developer tool in history’.

Copilot Chat is powered by GPT 4 and has been trained on the publicly available data. Some of the data is copyrighted or is under a restrictive licence. Github has argued that fair use doctrine shields them from copyright claims. But some coders have filed class action lawsuits against Github, Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging open source licensing and IP violations.

When asked by the website if codebase owners will have an opportunity to opt out of the training, Zhao responded by saying that there is no new mechanism. However, the top Github executive suggested that the codebase owners need to make their repositories private to stop them from being included in the future training sets.