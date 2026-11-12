Missed the Diwali sale rush? Check out these refrigerator and washing machine offers

The festive sale rush may have settled, but there is still time to bring home a new appliance without paying the full price. If you missed out on Diwali shopping, several refrigerator and washing machine offers are still worth exploring. From refrigerators designed to keep everyday groceries fresh and make room for large family meals to washing machines that simplify laundry routines, these deals offer an opportunity to upgrade essential home appliances.

Looking for a new refrigerator or washing machine? These festive deals are still live after Diwali (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

For households planning a purchase, the post-Diwali period can be a good time to compare available discounts, product features and prices before making a decision. You may find offers across different capacities, technologies and price segments, depending on the brand and model. We have rounded up some refrigerator and washing machine deals that are still available, helping you identify options that suit your household requirements and budget. So, before the festive offers disappear, here are some deals worth checking out.

Amazon Deals on washing machines

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Whirlpool Magic Clean 7 kg top-load washing machine is designed for everyday laundry, particularly in homes ddiwaliealing with hard water. Its dedicated Hard Water Wash programme helps maintain wash performance in areas with mineral-heavy water, while ZPF technology helps the machine fill even when water pressure is low.

The eight wash programmes cover daily clothes, delicate fabrics, whites and heavily soiled laundry. Dry Tap Sensing alerts users to interrupted water supply, while the 740 RPM spin speed helps remove excess moisture for faster drying.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 740 RPM Wash programmes 8 Warranty 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung 7 kg top-load washing machine uses Eco Bubble technology to help mix detergent with water and create bubbles that penetrate fabrics, supporting effective cleaning while being gentle on clothes. Its Diamond Drum has smaller, recessed water exit holes designed to reduce fabric damage during washing.

The nine wash programmes include dedicated settings for bedding, jeans and delicate garments, making it easier to manage different laundry loads. The Digital Inverter Motor is designed for energy-efficient, quieter operation, while the soft-closing door prevents sudden slamming.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 700 RPM Wash programmes 9 Warranty 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

The LG 9 kg front-load washing machine is suited to larger households that regularly wash bulky loads, bedsheets and mixed fabrics. Its AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric characteristics and adjusts washing motions to help reduce fabric wear, while the 6 Motion DD system uses different drum movements for varied laundry needs.

Steam Wash helps reduce allergens, making it useful for households with sensitive skin or baby clothes. The 14 wash programmes, Wi-Fi connectivity and 1200 RPM spin speed add flexibility, convenience and faster drying.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 1200 RPM Wash programmes 14 Warranty 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

The Samsung 8 kg front-load washing machine combines AI Eco Bubble technology with Bubble Soak to tackle everyday stains while helping protect fabrics. Its AI Control panel learns usage patterns and suggests suitable wash cycles, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to monitor and control laundry through the SmartThings app.

The 21 wash programmes include dedicated settings for bedding, wool, activewear and baby clothes. Hygiene Steam helps remove up to 99.9% of germs and allergens, while the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture to reduce drying time.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 1400 RPM Wash programmes 21 Warranty 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

The IFB Serena VXN 7012 is designed for households looking for fabric care and hygiene-focused washing in a compact 7 kg capacity. Its 9 Swirl Wash technology uses multiple wash motions to mimic handwashing, while Aqua Energie helps treat hard water to improve detergent performance.

The 2X Power Steam feature helps tackle stubborn dirt and reduce allergens, while Steam Refresh freshens clothes between washes. Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control and an inbuilt heater add convenience, while the 1200 RPM spin speed helps clothes dry faster.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 1200 RPM Wash technology 9 Swirl Wash Warranty 4 years on product, 10 years on motor and spare parts assurance

Amazon Deals on refrigerators

The Samsung 183-litre refrigerator is suited to smaller households looking for energy-efficient everyday storage. Its 165-litre fresh food section includes toughened glass shelves, a vegetable drawer and a deep door guard for storing large bottles.

The Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts its operation to cooling demand, helping reduce energy consumption and operating noise. A base stand drawer provides additional space for storing items that do not need refrigeration, while stabiliser-free operation supports reliable performance during voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 183 litres Energy rating 4 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Annual energy consumption 130 kWh Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

The LG 398-litre refrigerator offers flexible storage for larger households, with a convertible freezer that can be switched to additional fridge space when needed. Its 308-litre fresh food section includes three toughened glass shelves, a 43-litre vegetable box and a Fresh 0 Zone compartment for storing meat and fish before cooking.

Multi Air Flow cooling helps distribute cold air across compartments, while Express Freeze speeds up ice making and chilling. Wi-Fi connectivity and Smart Diagnosis make monitoring and troubleshooting more convenient.

Specifications Capacity 398 litres Energy rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Annual energy consumption 219 kWh Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

The Samsung 236-litre refrigerator is designed for families of two to three members who need flexible storage without opting for a larger appliance. Its convertible feature allows users to adjust the freezer and fridge space according to changing storage needs, while All-Round Cooling helps distribute cool air across the compartments.

The Easy Slide Shelf makes it easier to reach stored food, and the Digital Inverter Compressor is designed for quieter, energy-efficient operation. It also offers stabiliser-free operation across a 100V–300V range.

Specifications Capacity 236 litres Energy rating 3 Star Annual energy consumption 200 kWh Compressor Digital Inverter Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

The IFB 197-litre refrigerator offers a combination of energy efficiency and storage features for smaller households. Its 5-star rating and annual energy consumption of 113 units make it an option for buyers mindful of electricity usage.

The appliance retains cooling for over 30 hours during power cuts, while the 16.6-litre Quadra Crisper comes with a humidity controller to help keep vegetables fresh. Its dual bottle bins accommodate larger bottles, and the dedicated chiller tray keeps milk and dairy products within easy reach.

Specifications Capacity 197 litres Energy rating 5 Star Annual energy consumption 113 kWh Cooling retention Over 30 hours Warranty 4 years on product, 10 years on compressor and 10 years of spare parts support

With a 650-litre capacity, this LG side-by-side refrigerator is designed for larger households that need substantial space for fresh groceries, frozen food and beverages. Its convertible feature allows the freezer compartment to be switched into additional fridge space, while Door Cooling+ and Multi Air Flow help distribute cool air across the shelves.

The interior includes four freezer door baskets, four freezer shelves and two vegetable boxes. Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues, and Auto Smart Connect supports operation with a home inverter.

Specifications Capacity 650 litres Energy rating 3 Star Annual energy consumption 546 kWh Compressor Smart Inverter Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Similar stories for you

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.