Most people pay more for bigger TVs than they need to: These 6 discounted models offer more for less

A television upgrade does not have to mean spending ₹60,000 or more, especially when Amazon has price cuts across several screen sizes and display technologies during its Diwali sale. Here in this article, we've included 43-inch 4K TVs from Xiaomi and TCL, 55-inch Mini LED options from Samsung, Philips and Hisense and a more affordable 32-inch QLED model from VW. Listed prices start at ₹7,699 and go up to ₹50,490, with discounts shown as high as 49%. But a large discount alone does not tell you if a TV is right for your living room. Screen resolution, panel technology, refresh rate and smart TV software deserve a closer look before you make a decision.

TV deals on Amazon: listed price, MRP and discount

Comparing discounted TVs? Here are six options across 4K, QLED and Mini LED display categories, along with their prices and key features.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Television Listed price MRP Discount shown Xiaomi Smartchoice X 43-inch 4K TV ₹ 24,999 ₹ 37,999 34% TCL Smartchoice 43-inch 4K QLED TV ₹ 32,990 ₹ 48,990 33% Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV ₹ 47,490 ₹ 59,990 21% Philips 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV ₹ 44,199 ₹ 84,999 48% Hisense 55-inch 55E8S Hi-QLED Mini LED TV ₹ 50,490 ₹ 91,999 45% VW Smartchoice 32-inch HD Ready QLED TV ₹ 7,699 ₹ 14,999 49%

Xiaomi's 43-inch Smartchoice X is aimed at buyers who want to move to 4K without stretching their budget. Its 4K resolution and Google TV platform make it a pretty decent option for streaming shows, films and everyday television. Dolby Vision support is another useful addition, although this is still a 60Hz television rather than a high-refresh-rate panel.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches (108 cm) - Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) - Refresh rate 60Hz - HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG - Operating system Google TV - Sound output 30W Reasons to Buy - 4K resolution gives compatible films and shows more detail than Full HD TVs. - Dolby Vision support adds HDR compatibility for supported streaming content. - Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps and content discovery features. Reasons to Avoid - The 60Hz refresh rate is not intended for high-refresh-rate gaming. - The 8GB storage may feel restrictive if you install several apps.

Why we picked it

This Xiaomi model makes sense for households that want a 43-inch 4K television at a relatively accessible price. Its combination of Google TV, Dolby Vision and 30W audio covers the essentials without pushing into a premium price bracket.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The TCL 43T6D brings QLED technology to a 43-inch 4K television, giving buyers another option in the sub- ₹35,000 segment. Its appeal lies in the combination of a quantum-dot display, 4K resolution and Google TV. TCL lists the 43T6D as part of its T6D Premium QLED range, with an AiPQ processor.

Specifications - Screen size 43 inches (108 cm) - Resolution 4K Ultra HD - Display technology QLED - Picture processing AiPQ Processor - Operating system Google TV - Model 43T6D Reasons to Buy - QLED technology is designed to deliver a wider, more vibrant colour presentation than conventional LED displays. - 4K resolution suits streaming platforms and other high-resolution content. - Google TV brings popular streaming services and app access together. Reasons to Avoid - The 43-inch screen may feel small in a large living room.

Why we picked it

The TCL stands out for bringing QLED and 4K together in a compact screen size. It is worth considering if colour-rich streaming and a familiar Google TV interface matter more to you than having a larger display.

Samsung's 55-inch M2EH is the largest step up in screen size among the more affordable options here. Its Mini LED backlighting, 4K resolution and Vision AI features put the focus on picture processing and smart functionality. The TV also supports HDR10+, 120Hz DLG, VRR and ALLM, giving it a broader feature set for films, sports and gaming.

Specifications - Screen size 55 inches (138 cm) - Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) - Display technology Mini LED - Refresh rate 120Hz DLG - HDR HDR10+ - Operating system Tizen Smart TV - Sound output 30W, 2-channel Reasons to Buy - Mini LED backlighting offers more precise light control than conventional LED backlighting. - VRR and ALLM are useful additions for compatible gaming consoles. - Tizen includes Samsung's connected TV features, apps and Apple AirPlay support. Reasons to Avoid - The TV has one USB-A port, which may be limiting if you connect several USB accessories.

Why we picked it

At this price, the Samsung brings Mini LED technology to a 55-inch screen, along with gaming features such as VRR and ALLM. It is worth considering if you want a larger display with a focus on picture processing and connected features.

Philips' 55MLED610/94 combines a 55-inch 4K screen with QD-Mini LED technology, placing it among the more feature-focused televisions in this price list. The model is listed with Google TV and Dolby Vision support. At ₹44,199, its advertised discount is one of the biggest here.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches (138 cm) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display technology QD-Mini LED Operating system Google TV HDR Dolby Vision Connectivity 3 HDMI ports Sound output 36W Reasons to Buy QD-Mini LED combines quantum-dot colour with Mini LED backlighting. The 55-inch screen is suited to larger rooms and a more immersive viewing setup. Google TV offers access to streaming apps and content recommendations. Reasons to Avoid Buyers should check the available HDMI specifications if they plan to connect multiple gaming devices.

Why we picked it

The Philips is worth a closer look if you want a 55-inch QD-Mini LED television without moving into the highest price bracket in this list. Its advertised price cut also makes checking the final deal worthwhile.

Hisense's 55E8S is positioned as a more performance-focused 55-inch television, with Hi-QLED Mini LED technology and a 4K panel. The E8S range also lists a native 144Hz Game Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer in its international specifications.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display technology Hi-QLED Mini LED Refresh rate Native 144Hz Game Mode (E8S series specification) HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HDR10+ Audio Dolby Atmos, built-in subwoofer Reasons to Buy Mini LED and QLED technologies are designed to improve contrast and colour reproduction. The E8S specification includes a native 144Hz Game Mode for compatible gaming sources. A built-in subwoofer can add bass presence without requiring a separate audio unit immediately. Reasons to Avoid The 55-inch screen and higher listed price may not suit smaller rooms or tighter budgets.

Why we picked it

The Hisense is the gaming-oriented option in this group on paper, thanks to its E8S 144Hz Game Mode specification. It deserves attention from buyers who want a 55-inch Mini LED screen and plan to connect a compatible gaming system.

Not everyone needs a 55-inch television. VW's 32-inch Smartchoice model is the entry-level option in this selection, with an HD resolution and QLED display technology. At ₹7,699, it is aimed at smaller rooms, bedrooms or secondary viewing spaces. The lower resolution is an important trade-off, particularly if you sit close to the screen.

Specifications - Screen size 32 inches (80 cm) - Resolution HD Ready - Display technology QLED - Design Frameless series - Model VW32MAX Reasons to Buy - Low listed price makes it an accessible option for a secondary television. - QLED display technology is a useful feature at this screen size and price. - Compact dimensions suit bedrooms, kitchens and smaller viewing spaces. Reasons to Avoid - HD Ready resolution is less detailed than Full HD and 4K televisions. - The 32-inch screen is not suited to buyers seeking a large, cinema-style viewing experience.

Why we picked it

The VW makes the list for its low entry price and compact size. It is worth considering as a bedroom or secondary TV, particularly if your priority is keeping the initial spend below ₹8,000 rather than getting 4K resolution.

Top 3 features of these TVs

Television Display technology Resolution Screen size Xiaomi Smartchoice X LED 4K Ultra HD 43 inches TCL Smartchoice QLED 4K Ultra HD 43 inches Samsung M2EH Mini LED 4K Ultra HD 55 inches Philips 55MLED610/94 QD-Mini LED 4K Ultra HD 55 inches Hisense 55E8S Hi-QLED Mini LED 4K Ultra HD 55 inches VW Smartchoice QLED HD Ready 32 inches

Factors to consider when buying a television

Screen size and viewing distance: A 55-inch TV can work well in a larger living room, while a 32-inch or 43-inch model may be more practical for a bedroom or compact space. Consider where you will sit before choosing a size.

Resolution: 4K is worth considering for larger screens and high-resolution streaming content. HD Ready can be sufficient for a smaller secondary television, but it will not offer the same detail.

Display technology: QLED uses quantum dots to improve colour reproduction, while Mini LED uses smaller backlights for more precise light control. QD-Mini LED combines both approaches.

Refresh rate and gaming features: If you play games, check the native refresh rate rather than relying only on motion-rate labels. Features such as VRR and ALLM can also be useful with compatible consoles.

Similar stories for you:

An air purifier can help improve indoor air quality, but does your bedroom need one? Here's what to know

4K smart projector vs big-screen TV: Which one gives you a better home cinema for the money?

₹40,000 bring more for your money">Good TVs don't have to be expensive. These 5 options under ₹40,000 bring more for your money

FAQs Is a 4K TV worth buying over an HD Ready TV? For a main television, 4K is generally worth considering because it offers considerably more detail. HD Ready can still work for smaller screens used for casual viewing.

What is the difference between QLED and Mini LED TVs? QLED uses quantum dots to enhance colour reproduction. Mini LED refers to the backlighting system, which uses smaller LEDs for more precise brightness and contrast control.

Is a 55-inch TV suitable for a small living room? It depends on the viewing distance and room layout. Measure the available wall or cabinet space and consider how far you will sit from the screen before choosing.

What refresh rate should I look for in a TV? A 60Hz TV is suitable for regular television and streaming. Buyers interested in console or PC gaming should look at higher native refresh rates and features such as VRR.

Does Google TV require a separate streaming device? No. Google TV has built-in access to supported streaming apps. You will need an internet connection and may need separate subscriptions for paid services.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.