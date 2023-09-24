News / Technology / NASA's capsule with asteroid samples returns to Earth

NASA's capsule with asteroid samples returns to Earth

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 24, 2023 08:45 PM IST

NASA's capsule carrying asteroid sample returns to Earth, providing insight into planet and solar system formation.

A capsule carrying samples from a near-Earth asteroid returned to the ground, landing in the Utah Desert on Sunday. This is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA's first asteroid sample return mission through which it hopes to learn how our planet and solar system formed, as well as the origin of organics that may have led to life on Earth.

This is NASA's first asteroid sample return mission.(NASA)
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security–Regolith Explorer) spacecraft briefly touched the Bennu asteroid’s surface and collected a sample of rock and dust from the asteroid in 2020. Today, it sped past Earth and jettisoned its sample capsule containing material from the asteroid.

Sunday, September 24, 2023
