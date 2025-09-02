Nearly 7 in 10 iPhone users are planning to upgrade to iPhone 17, survey reveals

A new survey suggests that a majority of U.S. iPhone users are preparing to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. These latest findings come just days before the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 series on 9 September 2025. Survey reveals majority of U.S. iPhone users plan to upgrade to iPhone 17 ahead of launch.(Majin Bu)

SellCell, a price comparison platform, conducted a survey in August. They gathered responses from over 2,000 iPhone owners in the United States. The results show that 68.3% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone 17 model at launch, an increase from the 61.9% recorded before the iPhone 16 release in 2024.

High Demand for iPhone 17 Pro Models

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max appear to be the most sought-after devices, with 38.1% of users planning to buy one of the two models. The standard iPhone 17 drew interest from 16.7% of respondents, while 13.5% said they would choose the new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to introduce a thinner design. Only 3.3% said they are waiting specifically for a foldable iPhone.

What Drives Upgrade Decisions

Battery life topped the list of reasons to upgrade, with 53% citing it as their main priority. Other factors included design and new features (36.2%), display quality (34.3%), camera improvements (28.1%), and software or AI features (7.1%). At the same time, 68.9% of respondents named price as the biggest obstacle to upgrading. More than seven in ten users said they remain satisfied with their current iPhones.

Furthermore, the survey noted that foldable phones from Samsung and Google are gaining attention. If Apple does not launch a foldable iPhone by 2026, 20.1% of respondents said they might switch to Samsung, and 10.2% to Google. Despite this, brand loyalty remains strong, with 69.6% of users saying they plan to stay with Apple regardless of rival products.

Views on Apple Intelligence and Design

When asked about Apple’s AI features, 44% of respondents said they consider Apple Intelligence very important, while 33% said AI does not influence their choice. On design, 47.5% of users said they would accept shorter battery life for a thinner phone, though nearly 30% said they have no interest in ultra-thin devices.

The survey also highlighted concerns over rising prices. About 36.8% of respondents said they would delay an upgrade if costs rise significantly, while 29.2% said their decision would depend on the size of the increase. Only one-third said they would upgrade regardless of pricing.