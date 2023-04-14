Nintendo reveals The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s final trailer but it’s still shrouded in mystery

Nintendo finally released the most anticipated final trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, prior to one month before it was released. Image Credit: Nintendo

Breath of The Wild’s sequel featured a three minute trailer that reveals vistas of Hyrule, major character return, new friendly faces and one old not so gold foe. It seems Link will be accompanied by some friends throughout his journey similar to Breathe of the Wild. Journey is fun with friends and exploring the world of Hyrule alone can get boring sometimes.

The trailer also revealed the return of Riju and Prince Sheldon and they are all grown up. So it will be exciting for the fans to see their old friend back.

The last reveal trailer of Tears of the Kingdom was pretty disappointing as they didn’t reveal anything on the story. Fans took Reddit and Twitter to raise questions on Link’s gnarly arm, what about Zelda’s current scenario and how Gannondorf will make his appearance, and it’s glad to see that Nintendo finally revealed something on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It seems we have torescue a princess.

The Final trailer also revealed that three-headed Ganondrof will appear in the game for the first time in 36 years. Though there was a two-headed Gleeok in 2007’s Phantom Hourglass, Ganondrof was last featured in 1987. The trailer suggests that Tears of the Kingdom will feature classic Zelda boss modes rather than the systemic approach Nintendo took with Breath of the Wild.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Tear of the Kingdom also allows players to Recall, Ultrahand and Ascend and players will have more control over Zelda unlike Breath of the Wild.

This sequel will also feature the iconic ReDead monster and giant Bokoblin

ReDead Monster (Image Credit: Nintendo)

.

Even after six years, players are trying new ways to play Breath of the Wild and with this new system where players can forge weapons and craft vehicles from everyday items it is safe to assume that Tears of the Kingdom will last for another six years.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12, and will cost a hefty, $70.

Fans can now experience a limited edition Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch along with the game.