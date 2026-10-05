Noise Master Buds Open launched in India with Sound by Bose: Price and features

Noise has today launched the Master Buds Open in India, bringing its first open-ear wireless earbuds with Sound by Bose Technology to the country. The earbuds were first unveiled globally at IFA Berlin last month and now expand Noise’s Master Series beyond traditional in-ear and over-ear designs. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the all-new Noise Master Buds Open, including their price, features and availability.
Noise Master Buds Open features and specifications
The Master Buds Open use Sound by Bose Technology and feature a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver. Noise has also worked with Bose on Dynamic EQ technology, which comes with six presets that let users adjust the audio experience based on their preference.
Unlike conventional in-ear TWS earbuds, these use an open-ear C-bridge design. The setup is meant for extended wear while leaving the ear canals open, allowing users to remain more aware of sounds around them.
For calls, the earbuds are equipped with 4-Mic ENC DNN technology, which is designed to reduce surrounding ambient noise and keep the user's voice clearer during calls. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4, while Dual Connectivity allows the earbuds to remain connected to two devices and switch between them.
Android users also get Google Fast Pair for quicker setup. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback and support fast charging. An IPX4 rating provides protection against sweat and light splashes. Noise's Audio App adds several software features, including touch gesture controls, personalised equaliser settings and the six Dynamic EQ presets. It also brings Spatial Audio, an integrated AI Voice Assistant called Chat AI and transcription features.
Noise Master Buds Open price, colours and availability{{/usCountry}}
Android users also get Google Fast Pair for quicker setup. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback and support fast charging. An IPX4 rating provides protection against sweat and light splashes. Noise's Audio App adds several software features, including touch gesture controls, personalised equaliser settings and the six Dynamic EQ presets. It also brings Spatial Audio, an integrated AI Voice Assistant called Chat AI and transcription features.
Noise Master Buds Open price, colours and availability{{/usCountry}}
The Noise Master Buds Open is going to be available in two metallic colour options, Carbon and Mercury. Pre-sales began on October 1 exclusively through gonoise.com, with pre-booking currently available on the company's website. The earbuds are set to go on sale from October 23 through gonoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. Noise has set the inaugural launch price at Rs. 7,999.
You may be interested in
35% OFF
Noise Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish, AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 40H Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, Quad Mic with ENC,12mm Driver,BTv5.4 (Pearl Black)
Noise Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish AirWave™ Technology Up-to 40H Playtime
₹2,599₹3,999
Get This
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026), Red Dot Award-Winning Design, Hi-Res LHDC Audio, AI-Powered, Quad Mic ENC, App Support, Up to 35H Playtime, Bluetooth v6.0 (Chosen Black)
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026) Red Dot Award-Winning Design Hi-Res LHDC Audio
₹4,499
Get This
40% OFF
Noise Pure Pods 2 Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology, Spatial Audio, Up-to 50H Playtime, Quad Mic with AI ENC, 14.2mm Neodymium Driver, Detachable Pure Band, BTv5.4, IPX4 (Fine Beige)
Noise Pure Pods 2 Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology Spatial Audio Up-to 50H Playtime
₹2,999₹4,999
Get This
Noise Alt Clip Wireless Open-Earbuds (2026), Hi-Res LHDC Audio, AI-Powered, App Support, Up to 28H Playtime, Secure Clip Design, Quad mic ENC, BTv6.0 (Chosen Black)
Noise Alt Clip Wireless Open-Earbuds (2026) Hi-Res LHDC Audio AI-Powered
₹4,499
Get This
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026), Red Dot Award-Winning Design, Hi-Res LHDC Audio, AI-Powered, Quad Mic ENC, App Support, Up to 35H Playtime, Bluetooth v6.0 (Chosen Blue)
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026) Red Dot Award-Winning Design Hi-Res LHDC Audio
₹4,499
Get This
Noise Alt Clip Wireless Open-Earbuds (2026), Hi-Res LHDC Audio, AI-Powered, App Support, Up to 28H Playtime, Secure Clip Design, Quad mic ENC, BTv6.0 (Chosen Blue Light)
Noise Alt Clip Wireless Open-Earbuds (2026) Hi-Res LHDC Audio AI-Powered
₹4,499
Get This
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026), Red Dot Award-Winning Design, Hi-Res LHDC Audio, AI-Powered, Quad Mic ENC, App Support, Up to 35H Playtime, Bluetooth v6.0 (Chosen White)
Noise Alt Buds Open Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026) Red Dot Award-Winning Design Hi-Res LHDC Audio
₹4,499
Get This
57% OFF
HAMMER Aura Air OWS Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds | Clip-On Design | Feather-Light | 11mm Dynamic Drivers | Bluetooth v6.0 | ENC Quad Mic | All-Day Comfort - Champagne Gold
HAMMER Aura Air OWS Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds | Clip-On Design | Feather-Light | 11mm Dynamic Drivers | Bluetooth v6.0 | ENC Quad Mic | All-Day Comfort - Champagne Gold
₹1,299₹2,999
Get This
44% OFF
Noise Air Clips Pro Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026), C-Bridge Clip Design, 360° Spatial Audio, AirWave™ Tech, AI Sound, 50H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, BT v6.0 (Nebula Rose)
Noise Air Clips Pro Wireless Open-Ear Earbuds (2026) C-Bridge Clip Design 360° Spatial Audio
₹2,499₹4,499
Get This