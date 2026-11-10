Not ready to spend big on earbuds? These 5 TWS options under 2,000 make an interesting case

A pair of truly wireless earbuds can make everyday listening more convenient, but spending less than ₹2,000 often means choosing which features matter most. Some budget models focus on long battery life, while others add active noise cancellation, low-latency modes or dual-device connectivity. The challenge is separating features that will genuinely be useful from numbers that look impressive on a product page. Here in this article, I've brought together five TWS earbuds from OnePlus, boAt, Realme, Noise and Skullcandy. It looks at their key specifications, practical strengths, limitations and customer feedback to help you compare them.

Looking for TWS earbuds under ₹2,000? Here are five options from OnePlus, boAt, realme, Noise and Skullcandy. (Hindustan Times)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r put battery life and everyday convenience ahead of elaborate audio extras. Their 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers are paired with 3D Spatial Audio, while dual-device connectivity lets you switch between a phone and laptop without repeatedly pairing them. There is also a 47ms low-latency mode for gaming and AI-assisted call noise cancellation.

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Specifications - Driver 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers - Battery Up to 54 hours with the charging case - Fast charging 10-minute charge for up to 8 hours of music playback - Bluetooth 5.4 - Water resistance IP55 for earbuds Reasons to Buy - Long claimed battery life reduces the need to charge the case frequently. - Dual-device connectivity is handy when moving between a laptop and smartphone. - Low-latency mode and spatial audio add useful extras for gaming and video. Reasons to Avoid - 3D Spatial Audio is supported only on select OnePlus devices. - AI Translation also requires a compatible OnePlus phone. - There is no active noise cancellation for listening.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the sound quality and value, with battery backup and fast charging also receiving positive feedback. However, opinions are divided on fit, connectivity, call quality and reliability. Some buyers report seamless performance, while others mention disconnections or one earbud stopping working.

Why we picked it

Dual-device connectivity is the standout here, especially if you regularly switch between a work laptop and personal phone. Add the long playback claim and quick charging, and these earbuds make sense for people who dislike frequent charging.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The boAt Nirvana Ion ANC is worth a look if noise cancellation and extended playback are high on your checklist. It combines up to 32dB ANC with 10mm drivers, multipoint connectivity and in-ear detection. The advertised battery figure is particularly striking, although playback varies depending on whether ANC is enabled.

Specifications - Driver 10mm x 2 - ANC Up to 32dB - Battery Up to 120 hours without ANC; up to 100 hours with ANC - Bluetooth 5.2 - Water resistance IPX4 - Low latency 60ms Reasons to Buy - ANC gives commuters an option to reduce surrounding noise while listening. - Multipoint connectivity makes it easier to switch between two paired devices. - In-ear detection can pause playback when the earbuds are removed. Reasons to Avoid - The Bluetooth version is older than the Bluetooth 5.4 options in this list. - The IPX4 rating offers limited splash protection compared with higher-rated alternatives. - The 60ms low-latency mode is aimed at casual use rather than competitive gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally appreciate the sound quality and battery life, and many consider the earbuds worth the price. Performance feedback is less consistent, with reports of right-earbud failures and Bluetooth disconnections. Comfort is also subjective, as some buyers find the fit comfortable while others report ear pain.

Why we picked it

The combination of ANC, multipoint connectivity and in-ear detection gives this model a broader feature set than basic budget earbuds. It is worth considering if you want noise reduction and device switching without moving to a higher price bracket.

The Realme Buds T200x bring together active noise cancellation, large dynamic drivers and a long advertised battery life. They are positioned as an everyday pair for music, calls and casual gaming, with Bluetooth 5.4 and a quad-microphone setup. The 45ms low-latency figure is another feature to consider if you watch videos or play mobile games.

Specifications - Driver 12.4mm dynamic drivers - ANC Up to 25dB - Battery Up to 48 hours - Bluetooth 5.4 - Water resistance IP55 - Latency 45ms Reasons to Buy - ANC offers some relief from everyday background noise. - Dual-device connection is useful when switching between a phone and laptop. - The combination of low latency and large drivers caters to music and casual gaming. Reasons to Avoid - ANC is rated up to 25dB, so it is not positioned as heavy-duty noise cancellation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the sound clarity, bass and value for money. Feedback on connectivity is mixed, with some buyers reporting Bluetooth problems. Battery life and reliability also receive divided opinions: some praise the backup, while others mention poor battery performance or one earbud failing.

Why we picked it

The Realme Buds T200x bring ANC, dual-device connectivity and IP55 protection into one budget-focused package. They are worth comparing if you want a mix of commuting, workout and everyday listening features rather than just basic wireless playback.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro pair a metallic finish with active noise cancellation and a battery claim of up to 60 hours. They also support quick charging, with Noise claiming that a 10-minute charge provides up to 200 minutes of playback. An 11mm driver, Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX5 rating round out the feature set.

Specifications - Driver 11mm - ANC Up to 32dB - Battery Up to 60 hours - Fast charging 10 minutes for up to 200 minutes of playback - Bluetooth 5.3 - Water resistance IPX5 Reasons to Buy - ANC can help reduce background noise during commutes and everyday listening. - The quick-charge feature is useful when you have little time to recharge. - IPX5 protection makes the earbuds suitable for use around sweat and light water exposure. Reasons to Avoid - The advertised 60-hour figure is total playback, not a single-charge estimate for the earbuds.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon's customers are largely neutral about sound quality, product quality, value and battery life. Reliability is the main concern, with negative feedback in that area. The summary does not establish a clear consensus on the earbuds' overall performance.

Why we picked it

The N1 Pro stands out for combining ANC with a quick-charge feature and an IPX5 rating. It is worth considering if you want noise reduction and some protection against sweat without spending much.

Skullcandy's Ink'd TWS takes a relatively straightforward approach, focusing on battery life, calls and connectivity rather than active noise cancellation. Its 10mm drivers are paired with quad-mic ENC, multipoint pairing and low-latency audio. The rapid-charge feature is useful too, offering up to two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Specifications Driver 10mm Microphones Quad mic with ENC Battery Up to 48 hours Fast charging 10 minutes for up to 2 hours of playback Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity Multipoint pairing Charging USB Type-C Reasons to Buy Multipoint pairing helps when switching between a laptop and smartphone. Quad-mic ENC is designed to improve voice clarity during calls. Rapid charging is useful when you need a quick battery top-up. Reasons to Avoid There is no active noise cancellation listed in the official specifications. The official product page does not specify an IP rating, so its water-resistance level is unclear. Buyers looking for stronger noise isolation may prefer an ANC-equipped alternative.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the snug fit, particularly when using the earbuds during workouts. Feedback on sound quality and battery life is mixed, with some buyers praising both and others reporting charging problems. Reliability and connectivity also attract mixed responses, including reports of earbuds failing.

Why we picked it

Multipoint pairing is the main reason to consider the Ink'd TWS. It is a practical feature for people who use both a phone and laptop throughout the day, while the quad-mic setup adds a calling-focused touch.

Top 3 features of TWS earbuds under ₹ 2,000

TWS earbuds Battery life Noise cancellation Connectivity or extra feature OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Up to 54 hours No ANC Dual-device connection boAt Nirvana Ion ANC Up to 120 hours without ANC Up to 32dB ANC Multipoint connectivity realme Buds T200x Up to 48 hours Up to 25dB ANC Dual-device connection Noise Buds N1 Pro Up to 60 hours Up to 32dB ANC 10-minute quick charge Skullcandy Ink'd TWS Up to 48 hours No ANC Multipoint pairing

Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds

Sound and noise cancellation: Check whether you need ANC for commuting or simply passive noise isolation for music at home. Also look at driver size, but remember that a larger driver alone does not guarantee better sound.

Battery life: Check the total playback claim as well as the earbuds' individual playback time. ANC and higher volume can affect actual battery performance.

Fit and water resistance: A secure fit matters if you plan to wear earbuds while walking or working out. Check the IP rating if sweat or rain exposure is likely.

Connectivity and calls: Multipoint pairing is useful when switching between a phone and laptop. For frequent calls, also check the microphone setup and whether the earbuds offer call noise cancellation.

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FAQs Are TWS earbuds under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 worth buying? Yes. This price bracket includes options with features such as ANC, long battery claims, quick charging and multipoint connectivity. Compare the specifications and warranty before choosing.

Do all budget TWS earbuds offer active noise cancellation? No. Some models offer ANC, while others rely on their in-ear design for passive noise isolation. Check the exact product specifications before buying.

How much battery life should I look for in TWS earbuds? Consider both the playback time per charge and the total figure with the case. Your actual battery life will also depend on volume, ANC usage and listening habits.

Can TWS earbuds connect to two devices at once? Some models support multipoint or dual-device connectivity, which allows them to connect to two devices and switch between them. This feature is not available on every pair.

Are TWS earbuds suitable for workouts? They can be, provided they fit securely and have an appropriate water-resistance rating. Check the IP rating before using them during exercise or in wet conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.