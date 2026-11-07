Better calls, deeper bass and less noise. Here are five earbuds to add to your Diwali wishlist
Five wireless earbuds worth considering for your festive shopping list, covering noise cancellation, sound features, battery life and everyday usability.
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Earbuds are one of those purchases where spending a little more can make a noticeable difference, particularly if you use them for music, calls, commuting or watching videos. The good news is that the under- ₹5,000 segment now offers features that were once reserved for more expensive models, including active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support and multi-device connectivity. For this Diwali, I've shortlisted five options from JBL, Oppo, OnePlus and Nothing. Each has a different selling point, whether it is stronger noise cancellation, extended battery life, call features or a design that stands out from the usual TWS crowd. Here is what makes each one worth considering.
1. JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS
The JBL Tune Beam 2 would be on my list for its combination of everyday audio features and practical connectivity. It uses 10mm dynamic drivers with JBL Pure Bass Sound and Spatial Sound, while Adaptive Noise Cancelling adjusts how much outside noise gets through. The six-microphone setup is another useful addition for calls. With multipoint connectivity and up to 48 hours of total playback, it is a well-rounded option.
Specifications
Why we picked it
I would consider the JBL Tune Beam 2 if I wanted a familiar sound profile with useful everyday features. Its multipoint connection is particularly handy for anyone who regularly switches between a laptop and smartphone.
My take: This is a sensible all-rounder, especially for someone who listens to music throughout the day and takes frequent calls. JBL's app-based sound customisation also gives it some flexibility beyond its default tuning.
2. Oppo Enco Air5 Pro
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The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro is worth a closer look if noise cancellation is high on your priority list. It offers up to 55dB ANC, a 12mm driver and LHDC 5.0 support. Oppo also lists Bluetooth 6.0 and IP55 water resistance. Its battery figures are particularly interesting: the earbuds are rated for up to 54 hours with the case when ANC is switched off, under the stated AAC playback conditions.
Specifications
Why we picked it
The headline attraction here is its 55dB ANC, supported by LHDC 5.0 and a 12mm driver. I would shortlist it for commuters and frequent travellers who want noise cancellation alongside high-resolution audio support.
My take: Oppo has put together an interesting feature set here. The combination of ANC, a high-resolution codec and long claimed battery life gives the Enco Air5 Pro a strong case. Just remember that the 54-hour figure is with ANC off. Oppo lists up to 29 hours with ANC on using AAC, which is a more relevant figure for buyers who expect to use noise cancellation regularly.
3. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
OnePlus has focused heavily on noise cancellation and bass with the Nord Buds 4 Pro. The earbuds feature 55dB real-time ANC, 12mm titanium-coated drivers and six microphones for calls. There is also spatial audio, Bluetooth 6.0 and dual-device connectivity. Battery life is rated at up to 54 hours with ANC off, while a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to 13 hours of playback.
Specifications
Why we picked it
The Nord Buds 4 Pro stand out for combining strong ANC with six-mic call noise cancellation, spatial audio and dual-device connection. I would consider them for a mix of commuting, calls, entertainment and everyday listening.
My take: This is one of the more feature-heavy options in this selection. The dual-device connection is a practical advantage, while the volume swipe control is a small but welcome convenience. I would particularly look at this pair if I wanted earbuds that could move between work calls, gaming and music without constantly changing devices.
4. Nothing Ear (a)
I know the Nothing Ear (a) is not a new launch, but its design still has plenty of character. The transparent case and distinctive earbud styling make it stand apart from conventional TWS models. There is more than appearance to consider, too: it supports up to 45dB ANC, an 11mm dynamic driver and LDAC for high-resolution audio. Nothing claims up to 42.5 hours of playback with the case.
Specifications
Why we picked it
I would pick the Ear (a) for its distinctive transparent design, LDAC support and a feature set that still holds up. It is worth considering if appearance matters as much as everyday listening features.
My take: This is the design-led choice in the list and I still think it looks more interesting than many newer alternatives. The 45dB ANC and LDAC support give it substance beyond its appearance.
5. CMF by Nothing Buds 2
The CMF Buds 2 take a slightly different approach, pairing 48dB Hybrid ANC with an 11mm PMI driver and Dirac Opteo tuning. They also feature six HD microphones, spatial audio and IP55 water and dust resistance. Battery life is another selling point, with Nothing claiming up to 55 hours of total playback. There is dual-device connectivity as well, which adds to their everyday usefulness.
Specifications
Why we picked it
The CMF Buds 2 bring together hybrid ANC, Dirac Opteo tuning, spatial audio and a long battery claim. I would shortlist them for buyers who want a feature-rich pair without spending their entire budget.
My take: The CMF Buds 2 make a strong case on paper, especially with their combination of noise cancellation, call features and battery life. I also like that they offer dual connection, which is useful if you regularly move between two devices. If you prefer a more understated purchase over a design statement, these are worth comparing with the Nothing Ear (a).
Top 3 features of wireless earbuds under ₹5,000
|Earbuds
|Noise cancellation
|Battery claim
|Standout feature
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|Adaptive ANC
|Up to 48 hours
|Multipoint connection
|OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
|Up to 55dB ANC
|Up to 54 hours
|LHDC 5.0
|OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
|Up to 55dB ANC
|Up to 54 hours
|Six-mic call system
|Nothing Ear (a)
|Up to 45dB ANC
|Up to 42.5 hours
|Transparent design and LDAC
|CMF Buds 2
|48dB Hybrid ANC
|Up to 55 hours
|Dirac Opteo tuning
Factors to consider when buying wireless earbuds
- Noise cancellation: Do not compare earbuds only by their maximum ANC figures. Fit, ear-tip seal and the type of background noise also affect how much sound is reduced.
- Battery with ANC enabled: Check the playback figure with ANC switched on. The advertised total battery life often uses ANC-off conditions.
- Comfort and fit: Earbuds that feel uncomfortable after an hour can become frustrating, regardless of their sound quality. Check the available ear-tip sizes and design.
- Phone compatibility: Features such as LDAC and LHDC need compatible devices to deliver their intended benefits. Check codec support before making a decision.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.