Your family portraits deserve better than blurry faces. Here are seven camera smartphones to consider this Diwali

Find camera phones with OIS, optical zoom and image processing for sharper Diwali photographs. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times) By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less Diwali is full of moments worth capturing, from glowing diyas and colourful rangoli to family portraits and fireworks lighting up the night sky. As someone who enjoys smartphone photography, I look for more than just high megapixel counts when choosing a camera phone. The ability to handle challenging lighting, preserve natural skin tones and capture details across different scenes matters just as much. Features such as optical image stabilisation, versatile zoom and capable image processing can make a noticeable difference to the final picture. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offering options across budget and premium mid-range segments, it's easier to find a phone that suits your photography needs and budget. I have shortlisted some of the best camera phones in India, including options for low-light photography, night shots, portraits and everyday pictures.

For festive photography, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers a capable camera setup in an affordable smartphone. Its 50MP primary camera captures natural colours and skin tones, while its HDR processing keeps bright areas under control without losing too much shadow detail. I also found the 13MP ultra-wide camera impressive, with good colour accuracy and detail retention, even in challenging lighting. Portrait edge detection is mostly accurate, and skin tones look natural. However, low-light noise reduction can soften fine details, while the selfie camera tends to smooth out facial features as the lighting gets dimmer.

Specifications Display 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED quad-curved display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide and macro camera + 32MP front camera Battery 5,500mAh with 68W TurboPower charging IP Rating IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Software Android 15 with Hello UI, 3 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates Reasons to buy Vibrant 1.5K pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging. IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with military-grade durability certification. Reason to avoid The Dimensity 7400 processor suits mid-range performance, not demanding flagship-level tasks. No dedicated telephoto camera for optical zoom. Low-light noise reduction can soften fine details in photographs.

2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Mobile (Awesome Violet Glow, 8GB, 256GB) | Segment Most Complete Triple Camera | 50MP | AI Editing | 4nm Processor | sAMOLED | 5000mAh | Gorilla Glass Victus+| Knox Security Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G offers a versatile triple-camera setup for capturing Diwali celebrations, with its 50MP primary camera the strongest performer. It captures detailed photographs with a wide dynamic range and vibrant colours in daylight, while optical image stabilisation helps produce usable shots in low light. I also like the colour consistency between the primary and ultra-wide cameras in favourable lighting. However, the ultra-wide camera loses detail in darker scenes, and the 5MP macro shooter adds limited value. The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera also limits optical zoom, though Samsung's AI editing tools offer more flexibility when refining festive photos.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Cameras 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 12MP front camera Battery 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging IP Rating IP67 water and dust resistance Software Android 15 with One UI 7, six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates Reasons to buy Vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Reason to avoid No dedicated telephoto camera for optical zoom. Exynos 1580 processor faces competition from faster rivals in this segment. No charger included in the retail box.

The Nothing Phone 4a offers a versatile camera setup for capturing Diwali celebrations, whether you are taking family portraits, photographing decorations or zooming in on distant subjects. Its 50MP primary camera delivers detailed shots with natural-looking colours, while the 50MP telephoto camera offers 3.5x optical zoom for greater flexibility when framing photographs. Portrait photography is another strength, with pleasing background separation. However, the 8MP ultra-wide camera captures limited detail, and low-light performance can be inconsistent.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Cameras 50MP primary camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 32MP front camera Battery 5,400mAh with 50W fast charging Durability IP64 water and dust resistance Software Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, with three Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates Reasons to buy Dedicated 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Bright AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Distinctive transparent design with customisable Glyph Bar notifications. Reason to avoid 8MP ultra-wide camera captures limited detail. Low-light photos from the primary camera can look grainy. Telephoto camera performance drops in dim lighting.

The iQOO Z11 5G offers a capable camera setup for capturing Diwali celebrations, from decorative lights to family portraits. In my testing, its 50MP primary camera impressed me with accurate colours, good clarity, and balanced HDR processing that retained detail across both bright and dark areas. I also found the 8MP ultra-wide camera surprisingly capable, with colours close to the original scene and reasonable detail in low light. The 32MP selfie camera preserves fine facial textures in good lighting. However, slower shutter speeds can cause motion blur in dim scenes, and selfies lose detail as lighting gets weaker. Find out more about this smartphone in its review.

Specifications Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display, 144Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Cameras 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 32MP front camera Battery 7,050mAh with 44W FlashCharge Durability IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Software Android 16 with OriginOS 6, three generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates Reasons to buy Large 7,050mAh battery offers extended usage between charges. Bright 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor handles everyday tasks and multitasking smoothly. Reason to avoid 8MP ultra-wide camera captures less detail than the primary sensor. No dedicated telephoto camera for optical zoom. 44W charging is relatively slow considering the battery capacity.

If you enjoy capturing festive moments, the REDMI Turbo 5 is worth considering for its surprisingly capable primary camera. In my testing, I found its 50MP sensor delivered detailed photos with natural-looking colours and particularly impressive HDR processing. It also handled portraits well, with accurate subject separation that kept even individual strands of hair distinct from the background. Low-light photographs were generally satisfying, although challenging conditions sometimes introduced an oil-paint-like texture on human subjects. The 8MP ultra-wide camera is less impressive, with noticeably softer details, particularly around the edges. Learn more about this smartphone in the full review.

Specifications Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm) RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage Cameras 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 20MP front camera Battery 7,540mAh with 100W HyperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging Durability IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance Software Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Reasons to buy Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor delivers strong performance for gaming and multitasking. Massive 7,540mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Bright 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reason to avoid 8MP ultra-wide camera lacks the detail and sharpness of the primary sensor. Low-light processing can soften facial textures in photographs. No dedicated telephoto camera for optical zoom.

The Motorola Signature is a compelling option for Diwali photography, with three 50MP rear cameras covering wide-angle, portrait and distant subjects. In my testing, the primary camera captured fine detail and handled HDR well, though it occasionally boosted saturation in reds and oranges. The 3x periscope camera retained subject textures, while the ultra-wide camera delivered sharp images with a wider field of view. I was particularly impressed by the ultra-wide camera's low-light performance. However, in dim conditions, fine textures can soften, and telephoto portraits sometimes show uneven background blur.

Specifications Display 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Cameras 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS + 50MP front camera Battery 5,200mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging IP Rating IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Software Android 16 with up to seven years of OS upgrades and security updates Reasons to buy Slim, lightweight design with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Vibrant 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor delivers strong performance, backed by seven years of software updates. Reason to avoid The 5,200mAh battery is relatively modest for a flagship and may fall short under heavy use. Hello UI could use further optimisation and refinement. Speaker output lacks the depth and punch expected from a premium smartphone.

The Xiaomi 17T's Leica-tuned cameras make it a strong choice for capturing Diwali celebrations, especially if you prefer photos with a film-like character. During my testing, the cameras produced contrast-rich images with well-defined shadows, highlights and colours, rather than the flatter look often associated with heavy image processing. The 50MP primary camera and 5x periscope telephoto shooter also retained good detail, making them useful for everything from festive portraits to distant decorations. However, the 12MP ultra-wide camera produces slightly softer photographs than the other rear sensors.

Specifications Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Cameras 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide camera + 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS + 32MP front camera Battery 6,500mAh with 67W wired HyperCharge IP Rating IP68 water and dust resistance Software Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, four generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates Reasons to buy Bright 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Large 6,500mAh battery delivers dependable all-day endurance. Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor offers smooth everyday performance and multitasking. Reason to avoid Plastic frame feels less premium than some similarly priced alternatives. No wireless charging support. 32MP front camera lacks the detail and refinement expected at this price.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartphone for photography Camera sensor and megapixels: Look beyond megapixel counts. A larger sensor captures more light and retains detail, especially in low light.

Optical image stabilisation: OIS helps reduce blur from hand movement, making it useful for night shots and steady videos.

Camera versatility: Check for capable ultra-wide and telephoto cameras to capture group portraits, festive decorations and distant subjects.

Image processing: Good HDR, natural skin tones, and accurate colours can make a noticeable difference in photos.

Low-light performance: Compare night mode results to see how well a phone handles dimly lit scenes without excessive noise or loss of detail.

Battery and storage: Choose sufficient battery capacity and storage for extended photography sessions and high-resolution photos and videos. How do these smartphones stack up?

Smartphone Display Battery Cameras Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120Hz 5,500mAh, 68W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 13MP ultra-wide and macro + 32MP front Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz 5,000mAh, 45W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 12MP front iQOO Z11 5G 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 7,050mAh, 44W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 32MP front REDMI Turbo 5 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 7,540mAh, 100W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 20MP front Nothing Phone 4a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 5,400mAh, 50W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultra-wide + 32MP front Xiaomi 17T 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 6,500mAh, 67W charging 50MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 32MP front Motorola Signature 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz 5,200mAh, 90W wired and 50W wireless charging 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS + 50MP front