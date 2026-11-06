3 million earthen lamps, drone show: Ayodhya set for 10th edition of Deepotsav

Ayodhya is all set for the 10th edition of Deepotsav on Saturday when 30 lakh (three million) diyas (earthen lamps) will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 55 other ghats along the banks of the Saryu on Saturday as 2,100 drones light up the city’s skyline in a spectacular celebration marking a decade of the festival. Earthen lamps placed at Saryu ghats for Deepotsav in Ayodhya. (ANI PHOTO)

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, the chief guest, will light the first diya at Ram Ki Paidi in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, formally launching the festivities.

Before the main celebrations, the chief minister will perform a symbolic aarti of artistes playing Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman after they land at the makeshift helipad at Ram Katha Park, recreating Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

The entire 13-km stretch of Ram Path — from Ayodhya to Lata Chowk in Ayodhya Dham — has been decked up with flowers, rangoli and lights. From early morning on Friday, the town has been echoing with Ramdhun, temple bells and the bustle of thousands of volunteers giving final touches to the arrangements.

“Convenience and security of devotees and guests are the priority during Deepotsav. Responsibilities have been assigned at all major event venues. The departments concerned have been instructed to ensure arrangements through proper coordination so that no one faces any inconvenience during the event,” district magistrate Shashank Tripathi said.

This year’s Deepotsav is not just about diyas. A 2,100-drone show, a Green Bullet show, a 300-feet long and 50-feet high cinematic facade on the Ramayana theme, laser show and projection mapping will bring Ramayana episodes alive.

A 30-feet long Pushpak Viman, a 20-feet high Ram Darbar and a 15-feet high Ram Rath will recreate the moment of Ram’s homecoming.

International Ramleela teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka and Laos, and folk artists from across Uttar Pradesh and 10 other states, will also perform on the occasion.

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, started by the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017 to recreate the welcome of Lord Ram after a 14-year exile, has become the world’s largest oil lamp display, breaking its own Guinness World Record every year.

The feat began with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017. It rose to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020 despite Covid restrictions, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023.

In 2024, the first Deepotsav after the Ram temple consecration, 25,12,585 diyas were lit at Ram Ki Paidi and 55 other ghats of the Saryu. It set two Guinness records — largest display of oil lamps and 1,121 Vedacharyas performing aarti together.

The record was broken again in 2025, the ninth edition, when 26,17,215 diyas were lit. That edition also created a record for 2,128 people performing Saryu aarti simultaneously.

This year, the target is 30 lakh diyas — the biggest ever. Thousands of student volunteers from colleges and universities under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University have been arranging diyas in geometric grids on all 56 ghats for days, so that oil, wicks and lighting can be done in an orderly manner.

The Ram Ki Paidi complex capacity has been increased to 15,000 spectators. A Maha Aarti by 2,187 archaks and women on the Saryu bank will add to the grandeur of the celebrations.

According to an official statement. “The Vice-President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, will visit Ayodhya on November 7, 2026, to participate in Deepotsav 2026,”

“During his visit, the Vice-President will offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and participate in the symbolic coronation ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya. He will also felicitate revered saints on the occasion,” it said.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP cabinet ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Jaiveer Singh, minister of state Satish Chandra Sharma, Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and others will be present on the occasion.