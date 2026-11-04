Mini-India on the Saryu: 30 lakh diyas, 56 ghats and folk dancers from states

LUCKNOW Beneath the autumn sky at Ram Ki Paidi, a quiet choreography of clay is already underway. Across all 56 ghats, thousands of college students are crouching in neat, gridded rows, placing earthen lamps. By Saturday evening, their groundwork is set to culminate in a glowing sea of 30 lakh diyas —the centrepiece of Ayodhya’s 10th Deepotsav. Artisans paint and decorate a Surya-themed sculpture at Chunamani Square ahead of Deepotsav 2026 celebrations, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

But the milestone 10th edition, organised under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is designed to be more than a spectacle of light. As the wicks are readied, the temple town is transforming into a dynamic cultural confluence, bringing together folk traditions from across Uttar Pradesh and other states under one festive canopy.

From the athletic swirls of West Bengal’s Purulia Chhau and the rhythmic beats of Karnataka’s Dholu Kunitha to the grace of Rajasthan’s Ghoomar and the vibrant energy of Andhra Pradesh’s Bonalu, the riverfront and city streets will echo with the sounds of India’s diverse artistic heritage.

UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said artistes from different districts of the state would showcase their traditional performances alongside troupes from other parts of the country. The initiative aims to take India’s folk culture and traditions to a global audience through Deepotsav, he said.

Hosting the showcase, Uttar Pradesh will field a rich roster of regional art forms. Local artistes from Ayodhya will set the tone with Badhawa, Faruwahi, and Damru-Shankh performances. They will be joined by Braj’s famed Mayur and Bam Rasiya dancers from Mathura, Dhedhiya performers from Prayagraj, and Pai Danda troupes from Banda. The heartland’s rhythms will be represented through Sonbhadra’s Mandal-Singha and Karma, Gorakhpur’s Vantangiya, Pilibhit’s Tharu, Jhansi’s Rai, Sultanpur’s Natwari, Bahraich’s Domkach, and the Dhobiya dance by artistes from Ghazipur and Azamgarh.

Adding national scale to the festivities are troupes travelling from across the country:

Odisha’s Mask Dance, Shahi Jatra, Ranappa Chadhaiya and conch-shell artistes alongside Bihar’s Jhijhiya West Bengal’s Shri Khol players, Gujarat’s Talwar Raas, Madhya Pradesh’s Gudum Baja,

Tamil Nadu’s Kavadi, Karagam and Mayur dances alongside performers from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Behind the cultural fanfare lies a massive logistical operation to secure the 30-lakh illumination target. Buses have been ferrying student volunteers directly to the riverfront.

Working under the close supervision of ghat coordinators and monitored by Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Avadh University vice-chancellor Dr Bijendra Singh and senior university officials — students have been assigned specific blocks and pathways. Every diya is being arranged in precise geometric grids to ensure that oil pouring, wick threading, and the final, time-bound lighting on Saturday evening unfold with clockwork precision.