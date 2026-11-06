New heritage centre, café to put Keran Valley on North Kashmir tourism map

In a landmark initiative to celebrate the spirit of the nation and showcase the rich heritage of North Kashmir, the Keran Heritage Centre was inaugurated at Pharkian, Keran Valley in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Wednesday. Designed with a striking fort-inspired gateway, twin domed towers and commemorative walls, the site offers visitors an opportunity to pause, reflect and connect with the larger story of the nation’s frontier.

Nestled amidst the pine forests and overlooking the Kishanganga Valley, the Centre is expected to emerge as a distinctive landmark for visitors, tourists and locals alike.

“More than just a tourist attraction, the Keran Heritage Centre is a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the soldiers who guard the nation’s frontiers,” the army said in a statement.

“At its heart stands an imposing National Flag Site, where the Tricolour will flutter proudly against the spectacular mountain landscape, symbolising India’s sovereignty, unity and national pride, “ it said.

Designed with a striking fort-inspired gateway, twin domed towers and commemorative walls, the site offers visitors an opportunity to pause, reflect and connect with the larger story of the nation’s frontier.

The Centre showcases the history, landscapes and cultural identity of Keran Valley through a dedicated heritage gallery.

“An artillery gun display and landscaped pathways further add to the experience, creating a space that blends national pride with the region’s unique historical and geographical character, “ the statement said.

Adding warmth to the experience is Keran Café – Pharkian, a picturesque valley-view café featuring a contemporary glass façade and warm wooden interiors. It offers refreshments, Kashmiri Kahwa, coffee and snacks; the café provides visitors a perfect setting to unwind while soaking in the spectacular views of the valley.

The initiative reflects a larger vision of positioning Keran as an attractive destination on the tourism map of North Kashmir, while creating meaningful spaces that celebrate its heritage, strengthen community bonds and encourage responsible tourism.

“It also reinforces the message that India’s frontier regions are not merely geographical boundaries but vibrant landscapes of culture, courage, resilience and opportunity, “ it said.