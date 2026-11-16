Geno Smith injury update: Jets QB questionable to return vs Bills after suffering ankle injury; Cade Klubnik takes over

After receiving attention on the field, Smith was escorted to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation.

With 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Smith was caught between defenders Terrel Bernard and TJ Parker while attempting to convert a third-and-9. The quarterback stayed on the field for several moments as medical staff rushed to check on him.

The incident took place in the closing seconds of the half when Smith was hit in the midsection while attempting a pass on third down.

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith appeared to sustain an injury late in the first half of Sunday's clash against the Buffalo Bills.

Rookie Cade Klubnik took over under center temporarily when the second half began. However, Smith subsequently cleared the concussion protocol and returned to the game.

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His comeback did not last long, as he headed back to the medical tent during the closing minutes of the third quarter before eventually making his way to the locker room.

Smith's return ruled out with ankle injury The Jets later announced that the 36-year-old was questionable to return for the remainder of the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury.

"Geno Smith is questionable to return with an ankle injury,” the Jets tweeted on X. Before exiting for the second time in the third quarter, Smith had completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 148 yards.

The Jets later confirmed that Smith would not return for the remainder of the game.

Cade Klubnik takes over Jets QB duties Rookie Cade Klubnik started the second half under center for the Jets after the team returned to the field. During the opening possession of his NFL career, he guided New York on a 10-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard field goal attempt.

Klubnik finished the drive completing two of four passes for 39 yards while adding 19 yards on two rushing attempts. His first completed pass was a 29-yard connection with wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

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With 4:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, the 23-year-old had completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 100 yards but had also thrown an interception.

The Jets were behind 31-12 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.