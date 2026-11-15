AJ Brown injury update: Patriots WR leaves Lions game early with hamstring issue as New England’s woes grow

Brown exited the game following a 21-yard reception and run. The Patriots initially designated him as questionable before ruling him out for the rest of the matchup.

The veteran receiver sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter against Detroit.

The Patriots had already lost quarterback Drake Maye early in the first quarter before another major blow came in the form of an injury to star wide receiver AJ Brown.

New England Patriots endured a 35-10 loss to Detroit Lions on Sunday, suffering their fifth defeat of the season. However, the result was not the only setback for the visitors, as several key players went down with injuries during the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, FOX cameras captured the wide receiver walking toward the locker room accompanied by a member of the training staff.

After the game, Patriots insider Andrew Callahan reported that Brown was limping as he made his way out of the locker room and chose not to speak with the media.

Callahan shared the update on X, tweeting, "A.J. Brown (hamstring) left the #Patriots locker room with a limp. He declined to speak to reporters on his way out,"

Brown recorded two receptions for 27 yards on six targets before leaving for the locker room. Injury problems have limited him to just four appearances this season, and he has struggled to make a significant contribution when on the field.

Heading into Sunday's matchup, he had managed only nine catches for 101 yards on 20 targets across three games.

Brown’s appearance in the game in Germany was his first outing since Week 7, following a spell on the sidelines because of ankle and knee problems that ruled him out of Weeks 8 and 9.

Earlier in the season, he had also missed four games after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Week 1 matchup.