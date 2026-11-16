Russia barred from 2027 World Junior Championship as Canada’s restrictions remain in place, IIHF confirms

“The IIHF confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship,” the IIHF's official handle posted on X, Sunday.
Citing Russia's war in Ukraine, Canadian sports secretary Adam van Koeverden told Reuters on Wednesday that Canada would deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials coming to compete, even those with valid visas.
The IIHF suspended teams from both countries in 2022 after Moscow launched its invasion from Russian and Belarusian territory, although last month’s Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordered the federation to readmit Russian teams to five championships.