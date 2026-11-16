Trump posts AI images showing Markwayne Mullin in tears, recalls his son Jim's brain injury

The post also says Trump sat beside Jim, took his hand and said, “Do you know why I love your dad? Because he loves you.” It adds that this visit began helping Jim’s memory come back.

According to the post, Trump called the family, sent his private plane so Jim could travel to a rehabilitation center in California , and called the boy every day for two weeks, even while on the campaign trail.

As per the post, Mullin was “in tears” in front of the entire chamber at the hearing. The post also says Jim was a world-class wrestler before a severe brain injury changed everything.

President Donald Trump shared AI images and a long text post on Truth Social about DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and his son Jim. One of the images shows Mullin crying while Trump comforts his son.

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Mullin’s words at the senate hearing in March According to AP, Mullin was asked at his Senate confirmation hearing in March how his bond with Trump began. Mullin said he would try to tell the story without crying. He then said his son woke up after the injury a “different kid."

Jim couldn’t touch his nose or do basic math equations, and had short-term memory loss. Mullin said the president would call and ask how his son was doing during the family’s ordeal.

“He was running in one of the toughest elections he had been in, and the guy was still that concerned about my son,” said Mullin. “We were acquaintances before that. We’ve been friends ever since.”

As per AP, Trump had also offered to fly the family to medical specialists and pay for treatments.

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Trump's support for Mullin's son brought them closer According to AP, Jim suffered a severe brain injury during a high school wrestling match in 2020. At a rally later that year, Trump invited Mullin and his son on stage. Trump then asked Jim, who was 15 at the time, to sit on his lap and tell him about his rehabilitation.

As per KTUL, Mullin said in October 2020 that Jim had been discharged from the Centre for Neuro Skills and the family was heading home. He said Jim went from being an elite athlete at a high school learning level to a third-grade learning level in less than one day. Mullin added, “With God’s grace, Jim has accomplished something in nine months that the specialist said could take two or three years.”

At a campaign rally in 2024, Mullin said, “You know, someone loves your kids, you’re going to love that guy forever,” according to AP. Mullin was named by Trump to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary. Noem was fired earlier in March.