Fact check: Viral social media post falsely claims Trump urged Americans to stock up on 90 days of supplies

A viral screenshot claiming President Donald Trump has warned Americans of possible food and banking disruptions has sparked confusion on social media. The alleged Truth Social post urges people to stock up on 90 days of supplies and withdraw cash from banks. However, the message is fake, and Trump did not make any such post. A viral screenshot claims Trump asked Americans to stock up on food, but no such post exists. (REUTERS)

What the viral screenshot claims A rumor on social media says President Donald Trump asked Americans to get ready for an outage and stock up on supplies, citing intelligence reports. The claim began as a screenshot that seems to show a post from Trump’s official Truth Social account.

The alleged post read, “URGENT: New intelligence and global developments indicate there could be serious disruptions to our food supply, banking system, and critical services in the coming weeks.”

It also said, “To protect your family, I strongly recommend that Americans take the following steps immediately: Stock up on at least 90 DAYS of food, water, and essential supplies. Withdraw your cash from the bank and keep it on hand.”

The post further said, “Be prepared for potential internet and cell service outages. This is about being prepared, not panicking. The risks are real, and it’s better to be ready now than to be caught off guard later,” Trump added. “I want to thank Diane Cavoto, who has been sounding the alarm on this for months. She has been right, and her guidance has helped many Americans get prepared. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J TRUMP.”

The screenshot was shared on X, Threads and Facebook and got millions of views. Many people seemed to believe it was real, while a few called it fake and asked for a fact check.

Here is the post: