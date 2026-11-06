I would skip predictable tech gifts this Diwali and consider these smartwatches instead

Smartwatches can make practical Diwali gifts, with options available across different budgets and lifestyles. (AI Generated) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Diwali is a occasion to gift something that goes beyond the usual sweets, clothes and home accessories. If you are considering a tech gift this year, a smartwatch can be a useful option for family members and friends who want to stay connected, track their daily activities or keep an eye on their fitness goals. There are plenty of options available across different price segments, with features such as AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, GPS and health tracking. However, not every smartwatch is suited to everyone. I would look at the recipient's smartphone, daily routine and fitness requirements before picking one. Here are some smartwatches worth considering as Diwali gifts this year.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is a complete smartwatch that offers pretty much everything you would expect from a smartwatch. You get a premium metal build that is also thin and lightweight. It runs on the latest Wear OS version with Samsung's One UI on top, making it highly versatile when it comes to customisation. There is also a solid set of health features, including Energy Score, Sleep Score and more. One thing to keep in mind before picking up this watch is that you will need a Samsung smartphone to experience all its features seamlessly. Galaxy Watch 8 is almost identical to the Watch 9 which I reviewed recently. You can check out my full review of Galaxy Watch 9.

Specifications - Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels - Processor Exynos W1000, 3nm, five-core - Build Sapphire crystal glass and Armor Aluminium - Navigation Dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) - Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, IHRN, Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index - Durability 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H - Software Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch

2. Noise Endeavour Pro (Smartchoice) Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for people who love going on adventures. Like most rugged smartwatches in the market, it offers a good display, a solid build and long battery life. However, what makes this watch stand out is its price. At ₹9,999, you are getting a smartwatch that can handle your outdoor adventures without costing a fortune. And did I mention that it also comes with a proper flashlight with an SOS feature? Check out my review of the Noise Endeavour Pro to know more about this watch.

Specifications - Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 pixels, 1,000 nits - Build Titanium alloy bezel and military-grade glass - Navigation Dual-band GPS with five satellite systems - Sensors 9-axis motion sensors, altimeter, barometer and compass - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, HRV, stress and sleep monitoring - Battery 530mAh - Water resistance 5ATM, suitable for swimming up to 164 feet - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, iOS and Android compatibility

The Amazfit Active Max combines a large AMOLED display with fitness tracking, navigation and extended battery life. Its 1.5-inch screen offers up to 3,000 nits of brightness, making it easier to read outdoors during workouts. The watch supports more than 170 sports modes, built-in GPS and offline maps, allowing users to track outdoor activities without constantly relying on their smartphones. It also offers 4GB of internal storage for music and other content, alongside health monitoring and Zepp Coach training features.

Specifications - Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels, up to 3,000 nits - Battery Up to 25 days of typical usage - Navigation Built-in GPS with five satellite positioning systems and offline maps - Storage 4GB internal storage - Fitness tracking 170+ sports modes and Zepp Coach - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring - Durability 5ATM water resistance - Compatibility Android and iOS

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is designed primarily for runners who want more detailed workout insights and performance tracking from their smartwatch. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and wrist-based heart rate monitoring. Garmin's training features include daily suggested workouts, recovery time, race predictions and running dynamics to help users understand their progress. The watch also tracks sleep, stress and overall activity, while its battery is rated to last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.

Specifications - Display 1.2-inch AMOLED, 390 × 390 pixels - Navigation Built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and Body Battery - Training features Daily suggested workouts, VO2 Max, recovery time and race predictions - Running metrics Pace, cadence, stride length and running power - Battery Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode - Water resistance 5ATM

The OnePlus Watch 2R combines Google's Wear OS platform with a dual-engine architecture to balance smartwatch functionality and battery life. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset alongside a BES2700 efficiency chipset, allowing it to switch between demanding applications and background tasks. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS and support for more than 100 sports modes make it suitable for everyday use and fitness tracking. Its battery is rated to last up to 100 hours in smart mode.

Specifications - Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 pixels - Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2700 efficiency chipset - Software Wear OS 4 with RTOS - Battery Up to 100 hours in smart mode and up to 12 days in power saver mode - Navigation Dual-frequency GPS - Fitness tracking 100+ sports modes - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring - Durability 5ATM and IP68

The Noise Alt Watch 1 is a feature-packed smartwatch that brings together a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS and several AI features. You get a 1.32-inch display with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, along with a functional rotating crown that makes navigating the watch easier. Noise AI also brings features such as voice commands, AI transcription, an AI companion and personalised watch faces. On top of that, you get health tracking, over 100 sports modes and Bluetooth calling, making it a good option for anyone looking for a smartwatch with plenty of features for everyday use. Check out my review of Noise Alt Watch 1 to know more.

Specifications - Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 pixels, 1,000 nits - Navigation Built-in GPS with five satellite systems - AI features Noise AI, AI companion, voice commands and AI transcription - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, HRV, sleep and stress monitoring - Fitness tracking 100+ sports modes - Battery Up to 14 days - Controls Functional rotating crown and customisable side button - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth calling - Compatibility Android and iOS

Five factors to consider before gifting a smartwatch Smartphone compatibility: Check the recipient's smartphone before purchasing. Apple Watch models are designed for iPhone users, while Wear OS watches generally cater to Android users. Some features can also be restricted to specific smartphone brands.

Display quality: An AMOLED display can make a smartwatch look more premium, with better contrast, vibrant colours and an always-on display option. Screen brightness is also important for outdoor visibility.

Health and fitness tracking: Look for features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring and multiple workout modes. Built-in GPS is particularly useful for people who run, cycle or walk regularly without carrying their phones.

Battery life: Battery performance can make a big difference to everyday convenience. Some smartwatches need charging every day, while fitness-focused alternatives can last several days or even weeks on a single charge.

Design and comfort: A smartwatch is something people wear throughout the day, so its size, weight, strap material and dial design matter. Consider the recipient's wrist size and preference for round or square watch faces before choosing one. Similar articles for you MacBook Neo is back in stock during the Great Indian Festival, making this a good time to upgrade 10 best thin-and-light laptops under ₹60,000 for everyday productivity, with lightweight designs and useful features From karaoke nights to dance sessions, make your festive celebrations louder with these 5 dual-driver party speakers

FAQs Which smartwatch is best to gift someone who uses an iPhone? An Apple Watch is generally the most suitable option for iPhone users, offering seamless integration with notifications, apps, calls and health features. Can I gift an Android smartwatch to someone who uses an iPhone? Some Android-compatible smartwatches offer basic iPhone connectivity, but features and app support can be limited. Check compatibility before purchasing. Are budget smartwatches good for fitness tracking? Budget smartwatches can track daily steps, heart rate and basic workouts. However, their sensor accuracy and fitness insights may not match those of premium models. Is built-in GPS important in a smartwatch? Built-in GPS is useful for people who regularly run, cycle or walk outdoors without carrying their smartphones. It allows the watch to track routes independently. How long should a smartwatch battery last? Battery life varies significantly across models. Premium Wear OS watches may need daily charging, while fitness-focused smartwatches can last several days or longer.