From karaoke nights to dance sessions, make your festive celebrations louder with these 5 dual-driver party speakers
Here are 5 dual-driver party speakers from Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics and Portronics, with features for music, karaoke and home parties.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless 240W Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker |IPX4 Splash-Proof |25 Hrs Battery |Mega Bass |Built-in Power Bank |Ambient Lights |Guitar & MICView Details
₹21,989
JBL Partybox 110, BITA Award Winner- Best Party Speaker, 160W, Deep Bass, Dynamic Light Show, True Wireless, Upto 12H Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar+Mic Input, PartyBox App, IPX4 SplashproofView Details
₹22,999
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX & USB Type-C Port, Space BlackView Details
₹11,839
ZEBRONICS Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Upto 5 Hours Playback, Dual 16.51cm Drivers, Karaoke, TWS, BT v5.4, USB, mSD, AUX, RGB, Wireless Mic with Display, Mobile Holder (Party Fyre 90)View Details
₹4,998
Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)View Details
₹2,329
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Festive gatherings often call for more than a phone speaker or a compact Bluetooth model. If you are hosting friends and family, a dedicated party speaker can fill a room with music, add visual effects through LED lighting and give guests the option to sing along. The trick is choosing one that fits your space and how you plan to use it. Some models focus on sound and bass, while others add microphone inputs, karaoke functions and multiple ways to play music. Here in this article, we've covered five options from Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics and Portronics available on Amazon. Their features differ, so it is worth comparing driver configurations, connectivity, portability and microphone support before deciding which one belongs at your next festive get-together.
Factors to consider when buying a party speaker
- Driver setup and output: Dual drivers can help deliver fuller sound, but output power, driver design and speaker tuning also matter. Consider the size of your room and the kind of music you play.
- Battery life: Check the conditions behind the advertised playback figure. Volume level and lighting can affect runtime, so choose a speaker that suits the length of your gatherings.
- Microphone and karaoke support: If guests will sing or make announcements, check whether a microphone is included, whether it is wired or wireless, and whether the speaker has separate microphone controls.
- Connectivity and portability: Bluetooth is convenient, but USB, AUX, microSD and guitar inputs can add flexibility. Also check the speaker's weight and dimensions if you plan to move it between rooms or take it outdoors.
1. Sony New SRS-XV500 Wireless 240W Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker |IPX4 Splash-Proof |25 Hrs Battery |Mega Bass |Built-in Power Bank |Ambient Lights |Guitar & MIC
The Sony SRS-XV500 is designed for gatherings where music, karaoke and portability all matter. Its sound system uses two woofer units and two tweeter units, while MEGA BASS and LIVE SOUND modes offer ways to shape the listening experience. It also has microphone and guitar inputs, plus splash resistance for more flexible placement. The main trade-off is its substantial size and weight.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Separate woofer and tweeter units are designed to handle different parts of the sound range.
- Microphone and guitar inputs support karaoke and casual music sessions.
- IPX4 protection helps with splashes during indoor or outdoor gatherings.
Reason to avoid
- At approximately 11.2 kg, it is not a lightweight speaker to carry around frequently.
- Its larger body needs more storage and floor space than compact Bluetooth speakers.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the SRS-XV500 for its clear sound, strong bass and build quality, though its value divides opinion. Battery feedback is mixed: some buyers report around four hours of use, while charging can take up to three hours, which may matter during longer celebrations.
Why we picked it
Its combination of woofer and tweeter units, karaoke and guitar inputs, and splash resistance makes the Sony worth considering for hosts who want more than music playback from a party speaker.
2. JBL Partybox 110, BITA Award Winner- Best Party Speaker, 160W, Deep Bass, Dynamic Light Show, True Wireless, Upto 12H Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar+Mic Input, PartyBox App, IPX4 Splashproof
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
For a party that needs strong output and a light show, the JBL PartyBox 110 brings together 160W output, built-in lighting and Bass Boost. Its two woofers and two tweeters are designed to deliver a fuller sound than a basic portable speaker, while the splash-resistant body makes it suitable for gatherings where drinks may be nearby. It is also heavier than a small home speaker, so plan where it will sit.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Bass Boost and high output suit dance music and energetic gatherings.
- Built-in lighting adds atmosphere without requiring separate party lights.
- Microphone and guitar connections support more than just wireless music streaming.
Reason to avoid
- Its 10.84 kg weight makes frequent carrying less convenient.
- The stated maximum playtime is up to 12 hours, so actual runtime can vary with use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers praise the PartyBox 110 for clear sound, its robust build and performance at indoor and outdoor parties. Many consider it worth the money, but battery feedback is mixed, with some reporting around 4.5 hours of use. Opinions on maximum volume also vary.
Why we picked it
The JBL stands out for its 160W RMS output, dedicated Bass Boost and synchronised light show. It is worth considering if your festive plans involve dance music, a larger gathering and a speaker that doubles as part of the party setup.
3. boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX & USB Type-C Port, Space Black
The boAt PartyPal 390 puts karaoke and visual effects at the centre of its appeal. Its configuration includes two 8-inch drivers and a 2-inch tweeter, alongside Flame LEDs that react to the music. You also get bass and treble controls, a wired microphone input, guitar input and FM radio. It is a large home-party speaker rather than a compact option for everyday travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Two large drivers and a separate tweeter are suited to filling a room with music.
- Flame LEDs give the speaker a more festive look.
- Microphone and guitar inputs add karaoke and casual performance options.
Reason to avoid
- Its large, 700mm-tall body needs dedicated space.
- The wired microphone input may be less convenient for users who prefer a fully wireless setup.
- The listed connectivity range is up to 10m, so keep the playback device within reach.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers describe the sound quality as impressive for the price and say the speaker works well for house parties and karaoke. The LED design also receives praise. However, feedback on battery life, microphone quality, Bluetooth connectivity and long-term charging reliability is mixed.
Why we picked it
The PartyPal 390 is worth a look if karaoke is as important as music at your get-togethers. Its large-driver setup, guitar input, recording functions and Flame LEDs give it a party-focused feature set beyond basic Bluetooth playback.
4. ZEBRONICS Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Upto 5 Hours Playback, Dual 16.51cm Drivers, Karaoke, TWS, BT v5.4, USB, mSD, AUX, RGB, Wireless Mic with Display, Mobile Holder (Party Fyre 90)
The Zebronics Zeb-Party Fyre 90 combines a dual-driver setup with features that suit karaoke and casual hosting. It delivers 60W RMS output through two full-range drivers, with an additional tweeter, RGB lighting and a wireless microphone included. USB, microSD, AUX and FM support offer alternatives to Bluetooth streaming. The speaker is relatively easy to position for a home party, though its battery and microphone claims deserve a closer look before purchase.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The included wireless microphone makes it useful for karaoke and announcements.
USB, microSD, FM and AUX provide several ways to play music.
Bass, treble and microphone controls allow more sound adjustment than a basic speaker.
Reason to avoid
The stated seven-hour playback figure is based on 50% volume with the LEDs switched off.
A six-hour charging time means it needs advance charging before an event.
Its 5.4 kg weight makes it less convenient to carry than smaller portable speakers.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers largely praise the Zeb-Party Fyre 90 for clear, powerful sound and solid build quality, with several considering it good value for money. Battery life, microphone quality and Bluetooth reliability receive mixed feedback, with some buyers reporting only three to four hours of actual playback.
Why we picked it
The Zebronics stands out for combining dual full-range drivers, a wireless microphone, adjustable audio controls and multiple playback options. It is worth considering for family gatherings where karaoke and flexibility matter as much as playing a festive playlist.
5. Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)
The Portronics Dash 13 is a party-focused option built around high output, bass enhancement and karaoke. Its listed feature set includes dual drivers, RGB lighting, a wireless microphone and Type-C charging. The design is aimed at house parties and get-togethers rather than discreet background listening. Battery expectations are worth keeping realistic, particularly if you plan to run the speaker at high volume throughout an event.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- High advertised output is suited to lively gatherings and music-led parties.
- Bass Boost and RGB lighting add to the party-focused setup.
- The included wireless microphone supports karaoke without a wired connection.
Reason to avoid
- The stated playtime is up to six hours, which may not cover an especially long party.
- Its party-speaker format is less suited to buyers who prioritise a compact, easy-to-store design.
- Buyers looking for detailed connectivity options should verify the exact inputs on the listing before ordering.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers describe the sound as enjoyable and good value, with karaoke among the uses they appreciate. However, feedback on functionality and Bluetooth connectivity is mixed. Battery backup is a recurring concern, with multiple customers reporting that the speaker does not last as long as they would like.
Why we picked it
The Dash 13 combines high advertised output with dual drivers, bass enhancement, RGB lighting and a wireless karaoke microphone. It is worth considering if you want one speaker for music and singing, rather than buying separate audio and karaoke equipment.
Top 3 features of party speakers with dual drivers
Party speaker
Sound hardware
Party features
Connectivity or protection
Sony SRS-XV500
Two woofers and two tweeters
Karaoke and guitar inputs
IPX4, Bluetooth 5.2
JBL PartyBox 110
160W RMS, dual woofers and tweeters
Bass Boost and light show
IPx4, Bluetooth 5.1
boAt PartyPal 390
Two 8-inch drivers and a tweeter
Flame LEDs and recording
Bluetooth 5.3, guitar input
Zebronics Zeb-Party Fyre 90
60W RMS, dual full-range drivers
Wireless mic and RGB lights
Bluetooth 5.4, USB and microSD
Portronics Dash 13
150W max output, dual drivers
Bass Boost and karaoke mic
Bluetooth 5.3, Type-C charging
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.