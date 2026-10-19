Give your laptop a break without breaking the bank with these 6 tablet deals on Flipkart
Here are six tablets from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola and Redmi available on Flipkart at massive discounts, with listed prices from Rs. 21,999.
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
A tablet can be useful for everything from online classes and reading to streaming, gaming and getting work done on the move. The challenge is finding the right combination of screen size, performance, storage and connectivity without spending more than necessary. Here we're going to cover six options on Flipkart, from the Redmi Pad 2 at Rs. 21,999 to the OnePlus Pad 4 at Rs. 62,999. Our selection also includes Apple's A16 iPad, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus and Motorola's Pad 70 Pro, alongside the Redmi model. The current discounts range from 9% to 56%, with additional card offers also available on Flipkart.
Flipkart tablet deals
|Tablet
|Listed price
|Discount shown
|Additional offer
|Apple 2025 iPad (A16), 128GB
|Rs. 45,049
|10%
|Card discounts available
|OnePlus Pad 4, 8GB/256GB
|Rs. 62,999
|9%
|Card discounts available
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, 8GB/128GB
|Rs. 47,999
|26%
|Card discounts available
|Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, 12GB/256GB
|Rs. 38,999
|56%
|Card discounts available
|Motorola Pad 70 Pro, 8GB/128GB
|Rs. 44,999
|50%
|Card discounts available
|Redmi Pad 2, 6GB/128GB
|Rs. 21,999
|29%
|Card discounts available
Factors to consider when buying a tablet
- Screen size and display: An 11-inch tablet is easier to carry, while a 12-inch or larger screen offers more room for documents, split-screen apps and drawing. Also compare resolution and refresh rate.
- Processor and memory: Basic browsing and streaming do not need flagship hardware. For demanding games, creative apps and multitasking, compare the processor, RAM and storage configuration before choosing.
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi-only tablets rely on a wireless network or phone hotspot. A cellular model with 4G or 5G can access mobile data directly, but check whether the exact listing supports the network features you need.
- Accessories and final price: A stylus or keyboard can change the value of a tablet considerably. Check which accessories are included, whether they are compatible with the exact model and whether bank offers apply to your payment method.
1. Apple 2025 iPad (A16)
The 2025 iPad is Apple's mainstream tablet for everyday browsing, streaming, reading and productivity. Its A16 chip handles demanding apps and games, while the 10.86-inch Liquid Retina display provides a generous workspace. This listing is the blue, 128GB, Wi-Fi-only version. It supports compatible Apple Pencil models, although buyers should account for accessories separately when budgeting for note-taking or drawing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The A16 chip offers performance headroom for multitasking, creative apps and gaming.
- Apple's app ecosystem is useful for users already working across an iPhone or Mac.
- Supports compatible Apple Pencil models for handwritten notes and drawing.
Reason to avoid
- The display has a 60Hz refresh rate rather than a high-refresh-rate panel.
- Storage cannot be expanded with a microSD card.
- Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories can add to the total cost.
Why we picked it
The iPad's main draw is its combination of the A16 chip and Apple's tablet app ecosystem. It is worth considering for students, casual creators and existing Apple users who want a versatile tablet without stepping up to an iPad Air or Pro.
2. OnePlus Pad 4
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The OnePlus Pad 4 is the performance-focused option in this selection. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K display runs at up to 144Hz, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform targets demanding multitasking, gaming and creative workloads. An eight-speaker setup adds to its entertainment appeal. The listed configuration has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with the keyboard and Stylo accessories sold separately.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The large, high-refresh-rate display suits gaming, video and split-screen work.
- The flagship-class processor is suited to demanding apps and multitasking.
- Eight speakers offer a more immersive setup for films, games and music.
Reason to avoid
- It is the most expensive tablet in this selection at the current listed price.
- The Wi-Fi-only configuration does not provide mobile network connectivity.
- The Stylo and keyboard are sold separately, adding to the cost of a productivity setup.
Why we picked it
The OnePlus Pad 4 combines a large 144Hz display with a flagship processor and eight speakers. It is worth considering if gaming, creative work and multitasking are priorities, and you can make use of its performance rather than just basic browsing.
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offers a 13.1-inch display, an Exynos 1580 processor and S Pen support. The large screen is useful for handwritten notes, reading documents and running apps side by side, while the included S Pen avoids the separate stylus purchase some tablets require. This is the 8GB RAM, 128GB, Wi-Fi-only configuration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The large display provides room for split-screen tasks and handwritten notes.
- The included S Pen is useful for students, annotating documents and sketching.
- Expandable storage provides flexibility for downloaded media and files.
Reason to avoid
- The TFT LCD panel does not offer the deep blacks of an OLED display.
- This Wi-Fi-only version cannot connect directly to mobile data networks.
- The 128GB internal storage may feel limiting for users with large game or media libraries.
Why we picked it
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ stands out for its large screen and S Pen support. It is worth considering for students and professionals who take notes, annotate documents or regularly work across several apps on a tablet.
4. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is positioned around study and productivity, with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display, 90Hz refresh rate and 12GB RAM, a 5G model with 256GB storage. Lenovo's matching configuration includes a Tab Pen and folio keyboard, making it a practical option for typing assignments, taking notes and working away from a desk.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration offers room for multitasking and files.
- A bundled pen and keyboard can make study and productivity tasks easier without an immediate accessory purchase.
- 5G connectivity is useful for working or studying away from Wi-Fi.
Reason to avoid
- The Dimensity 6400 is positioned below flagship tablet processors for demanding gaming and intensive creative work.
- The display is IPS LCD rather than OLED.
- The USB-C port uses USB 2.0 transfer speeds, which limits wired file-transfer performance.
Why we picked it
The Lenovo's combination of 5G, 12GB RAM and a pen-and-keyboard bundle gives it a practical productivity angle. It is worth considering for students or mobile workers who want a tablet that can handle notes, documents and connectivity beyond home Wi-Fi.
5. Motorola Pad 70 Pro
The Motorola Pad 70 Pro has a 13-inch 3.5K display with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate. That hardware gives it a clear focus on gaming, entertainment and multitasking. The tablet also includes an active stylus and magnetic keyboard case, which makes the bundle relevant to buyers who want to switch between watching content, writing and typing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The 144Hz display is useful for smooth scrolling and supported games.
The Snapdragon processor is suited to demanding apps and entertainment.
The supplied stylus and keyboard case offer more flexibility for note-taking and typing.
Reason to avoid
The Wi-Fi-only version cannot connect directly to mobile data.
The 128GB internal storage is lower than the 256GB configurations of some alternatives here.
At 13 inches and around 598g, it is less compact than smaller tablets.
Why we picked it
The Pad 70 Pro combines a high-refresh-rate display with a powerful processor and a productivity-oriented accessory bundle. It is worth considering if you want one large-screen tablet for gaming, streaming, handwritten notes and occasional keyboard-based work.
6. Redmi Pad 2
The Redmi Pad 2 is the most affordable tablet in this selection based on the supplied prices. Its 11-inch 2.5K display supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, while the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor is aimed at everyday browsing, streaming, reading and casual gaming. The listing is the 6GB RAM, 128GB version with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The 2.5K display offers a detailed viewing area for films, reading and online classes.
- 4G connectivity allows internet access away from Wi-Fi when a supported SIM is used.
- Expandable storage is useful for keeping downloaded videos, documents and other files.
Reason to avoid
- The Helio G100-Ultra is better suited to everyday use than demanding games or intensive creative workloads.
- The IPS LCD display does not offer OLED contrast.
- The tablet supports 18W fast charging, so charging a 9,000mAh battery can take time.
Why we picked it
The Redmi Pad 2 combines a high-resolution display, expandable storage and 4G connectivity at the lowest listed price in this group. It is worth considering for everyday entertainment, online classes and browsing without moving into premium tablet pricing.
Top 3 features of tablets on Flipkart
Tablet
Display
Key hardware
Standout feature
Apple 2025 iPad (A16)
10.86-inch Liquid Retina
A16 chip, 128GB
Apple Pencil support
OnePlus Pad 4
13.2-inch 3.4K, 144Hz
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Eight speakers
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
13.1-inch LCD, 90Hz
Exynos 1580, 8GB RAM
Included S Pen
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
12.1-inch 2.5K, 90Hz
Dimensity 6400, 12GB RAM
5G and keyboard bundle
Motorola Pad 70 Pro
13-inch 3.5K, 144Hz
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Stylus and keyboard case bundle
Redmi Pad 2
11-inch 2.5K, 90Hz
Helio G100-Ultra, 6GB RAM
4G and expandable storage
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.