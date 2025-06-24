Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Nothing Headphone 1's unusual design leaked in a video: Here’s what’s coming

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 24, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Nothing Headphone 1 is tipped again in a new video, showcasing sleek squircle earcups. Here’s what we expect to see at the July 1 launch.

Nothing, a UK-based smartphone brand, has confirmed to launch its first-ever over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, in the global market. The headphones will debut alongside the Nothing Phone 3 at the July 1 launch event. As Nothing always comes up with something unique and over-the-top design, fans are quite excited to see what the Nothing Headphone 1 will look like. Earlier, we came across a few leaked images of the headphones, revealing unusual square-shaped or squircle earcups with a translucent design. Now, a new leaked video has come forward that gives us a glimpse into the design again. Know what makes it different in the highly competitive market.

Nothing Headphone 1 is launching on July 1 with a unique transparent design.(Nothing_fan_blog)
Nothing Headphone 1 is launching on July 1 with a unique transparent design.(Nothing_fan_blog)

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Nothing Headphone 1 design

After Nothing Headphone 1 leaked images made a buzz around the internet for its unique yet unusual design, the headphones are again in talks as view leaked video makes into the rumour mill. In the video, we can see the squircle earcups with translucent design and a sleek headband. In the video, we can spot the 3.5mm plug, but it may also offer USB-C and wireless connectivity. Additionally, the headphones will likely be rotated 90° to lie flat instead of the folding feature.

While the Nothing Headphone 1 design is gaining mixed reactions, I believe it's quite unconventional yet attractive. You may not like it at first glance, but somehow it grows. Additionally, the big squircle earcups could also come in advantage for drivers to perform more adequately due to the extra space. Furthermore, the design is quite sleek, which again we don’t see much in the headphones currently available on the market.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

As far as sound quality is concerned, Nothing is bringing new audio experiences as it has partnered with KEF to build high-end audio products. The Nothing Headphone 1 will likely be the first product under KEF, which makes it even more exciting when it comes to the sound specs and features. Therefore, we may have to wait until July 1, 2025, to know what Nothing Headphone 1 will offer. Reportedly, the headphone could cost up to $300 in the US, which is approximately Rs.25800 in India.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Nothing Headphone 1's unusual design leaked in a video: Here’s what’s coming
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On