Nothing Headphone 1's unusual design leaked in a video: Here’s what’s coming

Nothing, a UK-based smartphone brand, has confirmed to launch its first-ever over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, in the global market. The headphones will debut alongside the Nothing Phone 3 at the July 1 launch event. As Nothing always comes up with something unique and over-the-top design, fans are quite excited to see what the Nothing Headphone 1 will look like. Earlier, we came across a few leaked images of the headphones, revealing unusual square-shaped or squircle earcups with a translucent design. Now, a new leaked video has come forward that gives us a glimpse into the design again. Know what makes it different in the highly competitive market. Nothing Headphone 1 is launching on July 1 with a unique transparent design.(Nothing_fan_blog)

Nothing Headphone 1 design

After Nothing Headphone 1 leaked images made a buzz around the internet for its unique yet unusual design, the headphones are again in talks as view leaked video makes into the rumour mill. In the video, we can see the squircle earcups with translucent design and a sleek headband. In the video, we can spot the 3.5mm plug, but it may also offer USB-C and wireless connectivity. Additionally, the headphones will likely be rotated 90° to lie flat instead of the folding feature.

While the Nothing Headphone 1 design is gaining mixed reactions, I believe it's quite unconventional yet attractive. You may not like it at first glance, but somehow it grows. Additionally, the big squircle earcups could also come in advantage for drivers to perform more adequately due to the extra space. Furthermore, the design is quite sleek, which again we don’t see much in the headphones currently available on the market.

As far as sound quality is concerned, Nothing is bringing new audio experiences as it has partnered with KEF to build high-end audio products. The Nothing Headphone 1 will likely be the first product under KEF, which makes it even more exciting when it comes to the sound specs and features. Therefore, we may have to wait until July 1, 2025, to know what Nothing Headphone 1 will offer. Reportedly, the headphone could cost up to $300 in the US, which is approximately Rs.25800 in India.