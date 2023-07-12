Nothing Phone (2) makes global debut: Check India prices, bank offers, other details

Carl Pei-led Nothing has launched its much-awaited Phone (2) in the global market. As part of the global launch, which took place on Tuesday, the successor to Phone (1) debuted in India as well. Nothing Phone (2) made its global debut on July 11 (Image courtesy: Nothing)

Here is all you nee to know about Phone (2) in India:

Price

Nothing's Phone (2) comes in three variants: 8 GB RAM+128 GB internal storage, 12 GB +256 GB, and 12 GB+512 GB. These are priced at ₹44,999, ₹49,999, and ₹54,999, respectively.

When does the sale begin?

In India, its sales will open on July 21, and customers will be able to purchase the device on Flipkart, as well as select retail outlets. Those who purchased pre-order passes will be able to select their Phone (2) variant, and place their orders, from 9pm on July 11 till 11:59pm on July 20.

Is there any discount?

There is an instant discount of ₹3,000 on credit and debit cards of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Buyers can avail some other bank offers as well.

Phone (2): Specifications

(1.) Glyph LED interface on the back panel; 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with support for adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate.

(2.) Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset; Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

(3.) Nothing OS 2.0 version as operating system; IP54 rating (resistant to splash and dust).

(4.) Upgraded 32 MP front camera for video calls and selfies; dual setup at the back (50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 50 MP ultrawide-angle-sensor).

(5.) Larger 4,700 mAh battery (4,500 mAh in predecessor); 45 W charging speed in wired mode, 15 W in wireless mode.

