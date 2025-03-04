Nothing Phone (3a) series launch today: Devices showcased at MWC 2025

The Nothing Phone (3a) series will officially be launched today at 3.30 PM IST. As confirmed by the company, the series will consist of two models, the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, both having similar yet some different features that will justify the price gap. Nothing has been teasing the launch for over a month now, and last week it also revealed the design of both the models, creating discussions and hype around the new A series launch. Now, just a day before launch, Nothing showcased the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro at the MWC 2025 at Qualcomm's booth, confirming the integration of a Snapdragon chip. Therefore, know what’s coming ahead of today’s Nothing launch event. Nothing Phone (3a) series could launch at a starting price of Rs.24999.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone (3a) series launch: What to expect

The MWC 2025 has commenced in Barcelona, Spain, with some of the greatest technology showcases. Now, just a day ahead of the launch, the Qualcomm booth displayed the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series, flaunting the unique design of the devices. It was confirmed that the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which will bring several performance enhancements. Nothing's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, was also present at MWC, during which he teased “big upgrades in the camera department.” Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the new camera lens edition, which will be a periscope zoom camera.

In terms of specs, we expect that the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will have several similarities. However, some of the features could be different. Reportedly, both phones could come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. While we know about the chipset, Nothing could offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The major difference we can expect is the camera, as both may offer different periscope lenses.

While both models feature a triple-camera setup, the Phone (3a) Pro could come with a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities and 60x digital zoom. Whereas the Phone (3a) could offer up to 2x zooming power. Apart from this, Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro may feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Nothing Phone (3a) series price in India

The Nothing Phone (3a) could retail for Rs.24999 for the base storage variant (8GB+128GB), and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro could launch at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB+128GGB storage model. However, note that the official price will be revealed today after the launch event.