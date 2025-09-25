Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
OnePlus 15 announced with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Design, specs and launch date to be revealed soon

ByDebashis Sarkar
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 08:04 pm IST

More details about the OnePlus 15, including specifications, design, and launch timeline, will be announced in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus 15, its newest performance flagship smartphone. The device is one of the first in the world to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, developed by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to feature the company’s DetailMax image engine.
Partnership with Qualcomm

Announcing the device, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said: “For more than a decade, OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies have moved in lock-step to redefine what a flagship can be. With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward—delivering the speed, intelligence and efficiency our users demand today and into the future.”

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added: “Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 redefines flagship performance. As the world’s fastest mobile CPU, paired with our most advanced GPU and NPU, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivers breakthrough speed, sustained gaming power, intelligent photography and all-day efficiency, exactly what OnePlus users need.”

Imaging Features

The OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to feature the company’s DetailMax image engine. According to OnePlus, the technology uses advanced algorithms and processing power to capture images that are clearer and more realistic.

Gaming and Performance

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and runs on OxygenOS. OnePlus states that the handset is designed to maintain stable performance during intensive gaming, with software optimisations tailored for high-end mobile gaming.

Availability

