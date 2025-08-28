OpenAI to bring parental control to ChatGPT after 16-year-old Adam Raine's suicide case

A tragic teen suicide has raised concerns about how AI chatbots are playing a crucial role in youngsters' lives. Following the incident, OpenAI has released a blog post introducing parental controls and new safety measures to prevent such fatal incidents and provide teens with the right support. OpenAI to give parents control over how their children use ChatGPT. Here’s everything you need to know.(Unsplash )

The new parental measures come after ChatGPT-maker was accused of providing a teen with instructions on self-harm, validating suicidal thoughts, and even drafting a suicide note. Now, the parents have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman in San Francisco over these actions. Here’s how OpenAI plans to provide the right support to children with mental health issues and give parents greater control over teen usage.

ChatGPT’s parental control plans

The parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine have filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT, alleging the AI chatbot for its role in his suicide. The lawsuit highlights that the teen discussed his anxieties with the chatbot, which eventually led him to take such a big step. With the lawsuit, the parents are demanding strict actions and a court order to set and verify the age limit of ChatGPT users, not to entertain self-harm requests, and more. Now, OpenAI has released a blog post in which it plans to take serious measures and bring greater support and parental control to ChatGPT.

In the blog, OpenAI acknowledges that ChatGPT is being used for more than search, coding, and writing. The company said it highlights people having “deeply personal decisions that include life advice⁠, coaching, and support⁠.” It was also mentioned that the company has already trained the models to not provide self-harm instructions and provide the right support. Despite the efforts, the company recently found a flaw and highlighted that ChatGPT can be “less reliable” over a longer period of communication, and it may not correctly provide the right support.

Now, to reduce risks of self-harm and mental health issues, OpenAI will be bringing new updates to GPT‑5 that aim to “de-escalate by grounding the person in reality.” In addition, the company is also working on bringing parental controls, allowing parents to keep a check on their child’s interaction with ChatGPT. Lastly, OpenAI is also exploring ways for teens and parents to add trusted emergency contacts when any kind of distress is detected in conversations with the chatbot.