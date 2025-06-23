Perplexity launches its AI browser for Windows users, Android version incoming

Perplexity has announced that its AI-powered Comet browser is now available to Windows users. The company’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, confirmed via a post on X that the Windows version of Comet is complete and invites have already been sent out to early testers. Srinivas also mentioned that an Android release is underway and is moving faster than expected. Perplexity has announced the release of its AI-powered Comet browser, now available for Windows users.(Perplexity)

Perplexity Comet Browser: AI Features and more

Earlier this year, Perplexity introduced Comet in a beta form, initially available only to Mac users with Apple Silicon chips. The browser integrates AI tools that let users ask questions, find discounts in shopping carts, and manage emails more efficiently. One notable feature is that it allows users to upload a photo and see how selected clothing items would look on them, which shows the browser’s interactive AI capabilities.

Also read: Think that new Minecraft mod is safe? It could be malware stealing your data - over 1,500 players already hit

Although Perplexity has not set an official launch date, the CEO hinted at a wider release soon and continues to accept sign-ups via a waitlist. The browser has attracted attention not only for its AI features but also for privacy concerns. Srinivas previously made a statement suggesting Comet would collect data beyond the app to better understand users, which sparked debate. He later clarified that users will have the option to opt out of personalisation related to targeted advertising.

Also read: Zocket.ai Welcomes Meta's New Policy Enabling Regulated Gaming Ads

When Comet officially launches, it will enter a competitive market alongside browsers like Opera Neon and AI-driven products from Google and OpenAI.

Also read: India’s digital job scene to expand in 2025 with rise in AI and data-driven roles

AI Video Generation Comes to X

In a related update, Perplexity enhanced its chatbot on X with a new AI video generation feature. Users can now tag @AskPerplexity with a prompt to receive short, eight-second videos with sound created by AI, including visuals and dialogue. While this update could increase user interaction, it also raises concerns about misinformation on X, a platform already under scrutiny for content moderation issues. Perplexity stated that it has implemented robust filters to reduce misuse of the video creation tool.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 Pro Max LATEST price, specs and all details