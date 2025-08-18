Pixel 10 5G mobile: Google teases new AI features ahead of August 21 launch

Google is hosting the “Made by Google” event in two days to introduce the new Pixel 10 lineup. As the launch approaches, the Mountain View giant is sharing back-to-back teasers to reveal the Pixel 10 models and design. However, in a recent teaser, Google hints towards new and more personal AI-powered capabilities. Well, looking at Google’s progress in advancing AI, there is no doubt that the company is running neck-to-neck or ahead of other competitors. As Google is significantly advancing its AI capabilities for smartphones, Apple is being highlighted for delaying promised AI features. Therefore, if you want to experience the power of an AI phone, know what Google might bring to the Pixel 10 series, based on the recent video teaser. Google Pixel 10 series teaser revealed expected AI features such as Super Res Zoom, Add Me, and more.(Screengrab/Google)

Google Pixel 10 AI features: What to expect

In a recent Google teaser for the Pixel 10 series launch, the tech giant teased a couple of AI-powered features in a new 28-second video. The teaser consisted of a few questions, highlighting a couple of smartphone camera capabilities, but with an AI twist.

The teaser starts with the first “What if your phone could do things other phones couldn't?”, then it gives a few examples of features like “What if the camera could get super, super, super close while being really, really, really far?”, this statement gives hints to the anticipated Super Res Zoom feature. This camera AI feature will reportedly use AI and computational photography to improve the zoom quality of the Pixel 10 models.

Another question in the video goes by, “What if you could be in the group photo even if you snapped the group photo?” This feature hints towards the previously announced “Add Me” feature that smartly adds the photographer to a group photo using AI. To end the video, Google adds a quirky line that says, “While you used to be on the other side of the camera, now the camera is on your side.” This not only adds curiosity among fans but also creates higher expectations for new AI-powered additions.

Now, to know about Google’s new AI additions, we will have to wait until the “Made by Google” event, which is scheduled for August 21, at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, the company is expected to announce several new hardware products, such as the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and the affordable Pixel Buds 2a.