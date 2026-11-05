Planning a Diwali kitchen makeover? 3 chimneys to consider for your new or renovated kitchen

Diwali is often the time when homeowners look beyond festive decorations and consider giving their homes a fresh look. From repainting walls and upgrading appliances to reworking kitchen layouts, the festive season offers a good opportunity to make everyday spaces more functional. For people living in apartments, the kitchen is one area that can benefit from a thoughtful upgrade, particularly when space is limited.

Best chimneys by Beyond Appliances. (Beyond Appliances)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

A kitchen chimney can make cooking more comfortable by helping manage smoke, grease and food odours. However, choosing one for a compact kitchen requires more than looking at its design. Buyers need to consider the available installation space, suction capacity, motor technology and cleaning requirements.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

If you are planning a Diwali kitchen makeover or setting up a new apartment, here are three kitchen chimneys worth considering, along with the features to evaluate before making a purchase.

What should you look for when buying the best chimney for a small kitchen?

A small kitchen does not necessarily need a basic chimney. What matters is finding a model that fits the available space and offers suitable ventilation for your cooking habits. Here are four factors to consider before choosing a kitchen chimney for a small apartment.

1. Chimney size and kitchen layout

The first thing to check is the chimney's width and whether it matches your cooking hob. A 60 cm chimney is commonly considered for smaller cooking setups, but the final choice should depend on the hob's dimensions and the manufacturer's installation recommendations.

Also, measure the available wall space and check the height at which the chimney needs to be installed. A model that looks compact in product photographs may still require sufficient clearance around cabinets and the cooking area.

2. Suction capacity: How much power does your kitchen need?

Suction capacity, measured in cubic metres per hour (CMH), indicates the volume of air a chimney can move in an hour. It is an important consideration for Indian kitchens, where cooking often involves frying, tadka and the use of strong spices.

However, higher suction capacity does not automatically mean better performance for every home. Kitchen size, cooking frequency, ventilation and the chimney's installation all influence how effectively it can manage smoke and odours.

3. Filter and auto-clean technology

Filters help capture oil and grease generated during cooking. Depending on the chimney, buyers may find baffle, mesh or filterless designs, along with different filtration technologies.

Auto-clean functionality can make maintenance more convenient by helping remove accumulated grease from the chimney's internal components. If you cook regularly, check the cleaning process, filter replacement requirements and ongoing maintenance costs before buying.

4. Motor efficiency and operating noise

The motor influences the chimney's suction performance, power consumption and operating noise. BLDC motors are worth considering because they are designed to offer efficient operation compared with conventional motor technology.

Noise levels are particularly relevant in compact apartments, where the kitchen may be connected to the living or dining area. Checking the manufacturer's stated noise level can help you make a more informed decision.

Best chimneys for small kitchens to consider this Diwali

Once you have measured your kitchen and understood your ventilation requirements, the next step is to compare suitable models. These three options from the Cube and Axis ranges offer different design and feature considerations for people planning a kitchen upgrade.

Cube Pro Black: A contemporary chimney for modern kitchen interiors

If you are renovating a compact kitchen or setting up a new apartment where installing an external duct is difficult, the Cube Pro Black from Beyond Appliances is worth considering. This plug-and-play kitchen chimney is designed for ductless installation, eliminating the need for core cutting, external ducting or major kitchen renovation. According to the product listing, it can be installed in approximately 10 minutes, making it particularly relevant for rented homes where structural changes may not be practical.

The chimney combines a black powder-coated finish with a compact cube-style design. Measuring 59.5 cm in width, it is designed to fit into kitchens with compatible cooking setups without requiring an oversized installation footprint.

Specifications of Cube Pro Black chimney

Specifications Details Product type Plug-and-play ductless chimney Dimensions 34 D x 59.5 W x 51 H cm Colour Black Finish Powder-coated Suction capacity 1,400 CMH Filtration 5-stage advanced filtration Filter life Up to 4 years (claimed) Cleaning technology Dry heat auto-clean Noise level 48 dB Controls Touch control Suction design 3-way suction Installation No core cutting or external ducting

How does the Cube Pro Black chimney manage smoke, grease and cooking odours?

The Cube Pro Black has a stated suction capacity of 1,400 CMH, supported by a 3-way suction design to capture smoke, oil particles and cooking fumes from around the hob. Its 5-stage filtration system helps remove grease and odours before releasing filtered air back into the kitchen. As a ductless chimney, it does not need an external exhaust outlet, making it an option for apartments where ducting is difficult. The product listing also claims up to four years of filter life, depending on usage and maintenance.

What makes its auto-clean feature useful for everyday cooking?

Frequent frying and high-heat cooking can lead to grease deposits inside a chimney. The Cube Pro Black uses dry heat auto-clean technology to melt accumulated oil and collect the residue in a designated area, reducing the need for manual cleaning of internal components. It also features touch controls for everyday operation. While auto-clean can simplify maintenance, the collection area still needs periodic cleaning to keep the chimney working efficiently.

Is the Cube Pro Black suitable for rented homes and compact apartments?

The Cube Pro Black uses a plug-and-play design that does not require core cutting, external ducting or kitchen renovation. This can make installation simpler in rented apartments, where structural changes may not be permitted. Its 59.5 cm width is also worth considering for compact kitchens, provided it is compatible with the hob size and recommended installation clearances. With 1,400 CMH suction, 5-stage filtration and dry heat auto-clean, it brings together key features without requiring an external duct arrangement.

Cube BLDC Veneer: A ductless chimney with BLDC motor technology

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Cube BLDC Veneer combines a ductless design with a BLDC motor and a stated suction capacity of 1,600 CMH. It is designed for kitchens where installing an external exhaust duct may not be practical. The chimney features 5-stage filtration, dry heat auto-clean, touch controls and a three-sided suction design. Its veneer finish also gives buyers an alternative to conventional black or metallic chimney designs.

Specifications of the Cube BLDC Veneer chimney

Specifications Details Model Cube BLDC 1600 Type Plug-and-play ductless chimney Suction capacity 1,600 CMH Motor BLDC motor Filtration 5-stage charcoal activated filter Suction design 3-sided suction Speed settings 7-speed control Noise level 46 dB Dimensions 34D x 59.5W x 51H cm Warranty 2 years (as listed)

How does the Cube BLDC Veneer manage smoke, grease and cooking odours?

The chimney offers a stated suction capacity of 1,600 CMH, with a three-sided suction design intended to capture smoke and cooking fumes from around the hob. Its 5-stage charcoal activated filtration system helps trap oil, grease and odours before releasing filtered air back into the kitchen. Since it uses a ductless recirculation system, it does not need an external exhaust outlet. The listing also claims up to four years of filter life, subject to usage and maintenance.

What are the benefits of its BLDC motor and seven-speed control?

The Cube BLDC Veneer uses a BLDC motor, which the brand claims consumes up to 50% less power than conventional AC motors. It also has seven speed settings, allowing users to adjust suction according to the type of cooking. The listed noise level is 46 dB, making quieter operation another stated feature. These specifications may appeal to households that cook regularly and want control over suction and power consumption.

Is the Cube BLDC Veneer suitable for rented homes and modern kitchens?

The plug-and-play design is one of its key features. According to the product listing, installation takes around 10 minutes and does not require core cutting, external ducting or renovation. This can be useful in rented homes where structural changes may not be allowed. The 59.5 cm width makes it relevant for compact kitchen layouts, provided the dimensions suit the hob and the recommended installation clearances. Its veneer finish is designed to complement different kitchen interiors.

Axis 60: A 60 cm BLDC chimney for compact cooking spaces

Axis 60 BLDC: A ductless kitchen chimney with 1,800 CMH suction capacity

The Axis 60 BLDC is positioned as a high-suction, ductless kitchen chimney for Indian cooking needs. It features a BLDC motor, a stated suction capacity of 1,800 CMH and a five-stage charcoal activated filtration system. The chimney also offers dry heat auto-clean, touch controls and a three-sided suction design. Its black powder-coated finish and plug-and-play installation make it an option for kitchens where conventional ducting may be difficult.

Specifications of the Axis 60 BLDC chimney

Specifications Details Model Axis BLDC 1800 Type Plug-and-play ductless chimney Suction capacity 1,800 CMH Motor BLDC motor Filtration 5-stage charcoal activated filter Suction design 3-sided suction Speed settings 9-speed control Noise level 46 dB Dimensions 60 W x 41 D x 59.5 H cm Warranty 2 years (as listed)

How does the Axis 60 BLDC capture smoke, grease and cooking odours?

The Axis 60 BLDC has a stated suction capacity of 1,800 CMH and a three-sided suction design to capture smoke and cooking fumes from around the hob. Its five-stage charcoal activated filtration system is designed to trap oil, grease and odours before recirculating filtered air into the kitchen. As it does not require an external exhaust duct, it may suit apartments where creating a duct outlet is difficult. The brand also claims a four-year filter life.

What do the BLDC motor and 46 dB noise rating mean for everyday use?

The chimney is powered by a BLDC motor, which the brand claims can consume up to 50% less power than conventional AC motors. It also offers nine level speed settings, allowing users to adjust suction according to their cooking requirements. The listed noise level is 46 dB. These features may be relevant for households that cook frequently and want adjustable suction with lower claimed power consumption and quieter operation.

How does the auto-clean and filtration system reduce maintenance?

The Axis 60 BLDC combines a five-stage charcoal activated filter with an auto-clean function to manage grease and cooking residue. Its dry heat mechanism is designed to melt accumulated oil and collect it in a designated area, reducing the need for manual cleaning of internal components. The brand claims the activated carbon filter can last up to four years and comes with a four-year filter warranty. Actual filter life depends on usage and maintenance.

Is the Axis 60 BLDC suitable for rented homes and compact kitchens?

The plug-and-play design is intended to simplify installation, with the brand claiming it can be installed or uninstalled in around 10 minutes without core cutting, ducting or renovation. This may be useful for tenants who cannot make structural changes to the kitchen. Its 60 cm width can work in some compact layouts, but buyers should check hob compatibility and installation clearances before choosing it. The black powder-coated finish offers a simple look for modern kitchens.

Cube Pro Black vs Cube BLDC Veneer vs Axis 60: Features compared

Features Cube Pro Black Cube BLDC Veneer Axis 60 Design Cube, black finish Cube, veneer finish Axis, black finish Width 59.5 cm 59.5 cm 60 cm Motor Not specified BLDC BLDC Suction capacity 1,400 CMH 1,600 CMH 1,800 CMH Filtration 5-stage charcoal activated filter 5-stage charcoal activated filter 5-stage charcoal activated filter Noise level 48 dB 46 dB 46 dB Controls Touch control, 3 speeds Touch control, 7 speeds Touch control, 9 speeds Suction design 3-way suction 3-sided suction 3-sided suction Auto-clean Dry heat technology Auto-clean Auto-clean Filter life Up to 4 years (claimed) Up to 4 years (claimed) Up to 4 years (claimed) Installation Ductless, no core cutting Ductless, no core cutting Ductless, no core cutting

How to choose the right kitchen chimney for your apartment

Before ordering a kitchen chimney, take a few measurements and check the installation requirements. Start by measuring the hob and available wall space to establish the appropriate chimney width. Next, check whether your kitchen supports ducted installation or if a ductless model would be more practical.

Your cooking habits should also influence the decision. Households that regularly prepare fried food and meals involving tadka may need to pay closer attention to suction capacity and filtration. If you cook frequently, consider the cleaning process, filter life and maintenance requirements as well.

Finally, factor in installation charges, warranty coverage and after-sales service. Scheduling installation ahead of Diwali can also help you avoid last-minute delays during the festive rush.

Frequently asked questions about kitchen chimneys for small kitchens

1. Which chimney is best for a small kitchen?

The best chimney for a small kitchen depends on the available installation space, hob width, cooking frequency and ventilation arrangement. Compare suction capacity, motor technology, filtration and maintenance requirements before choosing a model.

2. Is a 60 cm chimney suitable for a small apartment?

A 60 cm chimney can be suitable for a compact apartment kitchen if it matches the hob dimensions and installation requirements. Check the manufacturer's recommended clearance and mounting specifications before purchasing.

3. What suction capacity is ideal for an Indian kitchen?

The required suction capacity depends on kitchen size, ventilation and cooking habits. Homes where frying and high-heat cooking are frequent should consider these factors while comparing models rather than choosing a chimney based only on its highest CMH rating.

4. Which is better for a small kitchen, a filter chimney or an auto-clean chimney?

These terms describe different aspects of a chimney. A filter chimney uses filtration components to capture grease and particles, while auto-clean refers to a cleaning mechanism. Some models combine filtration and auto-clean functionality. Choose according to your maintenance preferences and cooking requirements.

Give your kitchen a practical upgrade this Diwali

A kitchen chimney can be a useful addition when renovating an existing kitchen or setting up a new apartment. The Cube Pro Black, Cube BLDC Veneer and Axis 60 offer different design and feature considerations. Before choosing one, compare their dimensions, suction capacity, motor technology, filtration and installation requirements. A well-matched chimney can make everyday cooking more comfortable while fitting naturally into your kitchen layout.