Pre-season offers on water heaters: Up to 55% off on top picks from big brands with advanced features and modern designs
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 08:08 pm IST
Pre-season offers on water heaters bring savings on the best geyser models. Upgrade now for energy efficiency, durability and hot water comfort at home.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
VALUE FOR MONEY
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLCrompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹6,899
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】 View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
POLYCAB Celestia Prime 5-Star 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 5-Year Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Temperature Control Knob | Faster Heating, Shock Resistant【White】 View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYRacold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating, 7 Yrs Warranty on Tank, Energy Efficient, Free Standard Installation & Pipes View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Haier Precis Slim Horizontal Geyser 25 Ltr (Middle)| Water Heater 25 Litre with Pipe| Free Installation| Shock Proof| Temperature Display| 7-Yr Tank 3-Yr Product Warranty View Details
|
₹9,641
|
|
|
Orient Electric Newly Launched Aquator Edge 15L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star Rated Water Heater for Bathroom | 8 Bar Pressure| Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 5 years Tank warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
AO Smith HeatBot 25 Litre Remote Controlled Water Heater View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details
|
₹7,670
|
|
|
Venus Audra 15L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 15 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | 8 Bar | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
