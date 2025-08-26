Pre-season offers on water heaters: Up to 55% off on top picks from big brands with advanced features and modern designs

Nothing beats the comfort of a hot shower after a long day, and that is why water heaters are a must-have in every household. A good geyser not only provides hot water quickly but also makes daily routines smoother and more enjoyable. Picking the best geyser depends on your usage, space and budget, but with so many smart options available, it is easier than ever to find the right one. Check out the top pre-season offers on water heaters

This season, shoppers can take advantage of pre-season offers on water heaters, making it the perfect moment to buy. These deals allow you to save big while choosing trusted brands that combine efficiency, safety, and style. From instant heaters that give hot water in seconds to storage models designed for consistent supply, the choices are plenty. Upgrading to a new water heater now means you are ready to face cooler months with ease and comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Arno Neo 15L water heater is designed for efficient performance and everyday safety. Its 5-star rating ensures lower power consumption, while a 2000W copper heating element delivers quick heating. With three levels of protection including thermostat control, automatic cut-off, and a multi-functional valve, it ensures reliable use. The anti-rust magnesium anode protects against corrosion, even in hard water conditions. Compact, durable, and award-winning in energy conservation, it makes an ideal pick for modern households.

Specifications Dimensions 37.5W x 54.2H cm Capacity 25 litres Material Metal Colour Grey Click Here to Buy Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L geyser combines durability, technology, and convenience. With a DuraAce™ glasslined tank, DuraCoat™ heating element, and weld-free body, it promises long life. Swirlflow technology ensures 20% more hot water, while the child safety mode adds extra protection for families. Free installation and accessories add value, making it a trusted, energy-efficient solution for high-rise buildings and modern homes.

Specifications Colour White and Grey Dimensions 36W x 52.1H cm Material Metal Capacity 15 litres Click Here to Buy Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Divino DG 10L water heater blends smart design with reliable performance. Its 5-star efficiency and extra-thick insulation help retain heat longer, saving energy. A digital twin-LED display shows heating status, while advanced thermostat and cut-out systems provide added safety. With a corrosion-resistant vitreous enamel tank and Incoloy 800 heating element, it withstands hard water conditions. Suitable for high-rise buildings, this geyser offers stylish looks, strong durability, and layered safety, ensuring consistent hot water every day with peace of mind.

Specifications Dimensions 32.1W x 30.1H cm Colour White Capacity 10 litres Wattage 2000 watts Click Here to Buy V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 10 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | Energy Efficient 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard

Loading Suggestions...

The Polycab Celestia Prime 15L geyser offers faster heating and energy savings with its 5-star rating. Designed with seven safety layers, including thermal cut-off, IPX4 splash resistance, and advanced insulation, it ensures both durability and security. The engineered plastic body is rust-proof, making it long-lasting. Backed by multiple warranties, it delivers reliable performance for years, while its sleek white design makes it a modern fit for any bathroom.

Specifications Dimensions 34W x 53.5H cm Material Copper Capacity 15 litres Colour White Click Here to Buy POLYCAB Celestia Prime 5-Star 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Connecting Pipe | 5-Year Tank Warranty by POLYCAB | Temperature Control Knob | Faster Heating, Shock Resistant【White】

Loading Suggestions...

The Racold Eterno Pro 25L water heater is built for bigger households needing consistent hot water. Its titanium enamel coating protects the tank and element from corrosion, even in tough water conditions. Smart Bath Logic allows you to choose heating modes, saving up to 40% energy. The large magnesium anode adds extra protection, while Flexomix technology ensures continuous hot water output for longer showers. Stylish, durable, and efficient, it’s a trusted choice for those who want reliable performance.

Specifications Colour White and Metallic Violet Dimensions 38.5W x 51.7H cm Wattage 2000 Watts Capacity 25 litres Click Here to Buy Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating, 7 Yrs Warranty on Tank, Energy Efficient, Free Standard Installation & Pipes

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier Precis Slim 25L horizontal geyser is perfect for modern spaces with low ceilings or compact bathrooms. Its sleek design saves space while still delivering powerful performance. With a visible temperature display, shock-proof technology, and a durable rust-resistant tank, it ensures safety and longevity. Backed by a 4-star energy rating, this water heater balances efficiency with affordability. Ideal for those seeking reliable heating, smart design, and maximum protection, it’s a dependable choice for everyday comfort.

Specifications Dimensions 34.5W x 59.7H cm Capacity 25 litres Energy Efficiency 4 star Colour White Click Here to Buy Haier Precis Slim Horizontal Geyser 25 Ltr (Middle)| Water Heater 25 Litre with Pipe| Free Installation| Shock Proof| Temperature Display| 7-Yr Tank 3-Yr Product Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Experience smarter bathing with the Orient Aquator Edge 15L geyser, designed with Whirlflow Technology for 20% more hot water output. Its Ultra-Diamond Glassline tank extends life by 40%, while the corrosion-resistant body and nickel-coated copper heating element ensure long-lasting performance. With an 8-bar pressure rating, it’s perfect for high-rise buildings. The intuitive temperature control knob adds convenience, making this geyser a practical mix of durability, innovation, and user-friendly design.

Specifications Dimensions 38.4W x 39.9H cm Colour White Wattage 2000 watts Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Newly Launched Aquator Edge 15L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star Rated Water Heater for Bathroom | 8 Bar Pressure| Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 5 years Tank warranty by Orient

Loading Suggestions...

Step into modern living with the AO Smith HeatBot 25L geyser. Featuring a Blue Diamond Glass-lined tank for superior corrosion resistance, this geyser combines durability with convenience. Its smart remote control allows you to adjust temperature and set timers effortlessly. With 2000W heating power, 8-bar pressure compatibility, and energy-saving 4-star efficiency, it’s ideal for high-rise apartments. Designed with a shock-proof ABS body, stylish finish, and free installation, the HeatBot blends technology, elegance, and lasting performance into one smart appliance.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Wattage 2000 watts Colour Silver Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Click Here to Buy AO Smith HeatBot 25 Litre Remote Controlled Water Heater

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Instanio Prime 15L geyser combines style and function with its color-changing LED indicators that signal water readiness. Built with ultra-thick steel plates and a powerful heating element, it delivers fast heating while resisting corrosion for long-lasting performance. Ideal for high-rise buildings, it supports up to 8-bar pressure with a multi-function valve for added safety. Its design minimizes mixing of hot and cold water, ensuring quicker heating and more efficiency.

Specifications Colour White and Blue Capacity 15 litres Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Dimensions 30.8W x 52.2H cm Click Here to Buy Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element

Loading Suggestions...

The Venus Audra 15L geyser is crafted for efficiency and durability. Its porcelain enamel glass-lined tank and Incoloy 800 heating element provide long-lasting resistance to corrosion, while extra-thick PUF insulation ensures hot water stays ready for hours. With advanced safety features including thermostat, cutout, and multifunction valve, it offers complete protection from overheating and high pressure. ISI certified and hard-water friendly, this 5-star rated geyser guarantees performance, safety, and reliability, making it a trusted partner for everyday use.

Specifications Colour Ivory Wattage 2000 watts Capacity 15 litres Dimensions 38.1W x 39.1H cm Click Here to Buy Venus Audra 15L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 15 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | 8 Bar | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank

Similar articles for you:

Best Bajaj geyser: Top 10 picks that offer durability, energy efficiency and advanced safety

Instant geyser vs storage geysers: A comparison guide; Know which is environmentally friendly, cheaper, and efficient

Best 5 star geysers for home: Choose from 10 top selling instant water heaters from Orient, Crompton and more

Best geyser for bathroom: Find efficient, budget-friendly options from top water heater brands

Best water heaters Do water heaters consume a lot of electricity? Modern water heaters with 5-star ratings are energy-efficient, consuming less electricity while still heating water quickly.

Can water heaters work in high-rise buildings? Yes, but choose models designed for high pressure, as they can withstand stronger water flow in apartments and tall buildings.

How often should I service my water heater? Once a year is recommended to check heating elements, tank condition, and safety valves.

Can I use a water heater in hard water areas? Yes, but pick models with anti-corrosion coating, magnesium anode, or Incoloy heating elements for better durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.