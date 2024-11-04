Best 5 star geysers for home: Choose from top 10 instant water heaters of different capacities

As the temperature drops, a reliable and efficient water heater becomes an essential appliance for every home. To ensure you and your family enjoy warm showers throughout the winter season, we've curated a list of the best 5-star geysers that promise instant water heating and unparalleled performance. Check out the best 5 star geysers that come with great energy savings.

From compact instant water heaters perfect for small bathrooms to larger capacity geysers suitable for big families, our expert-recommended selection caters to diverse needs. These top-rated water heaters boast cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency and durability, ensuring a comfortable and convenient bathing experience.

In this article, we'll guide you through the 10 best 5-star geysers for home from brands like Crompton, AO Smith and many more, highlighting their key features, capacities, and benefits.

The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) offers energy-efficient heating with a capacity of 10 litres, making it ideal for small families. It has a powerful 2000W heating element for fast heating and includes a 3-level safety system, which features a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve for secure use. This award-winning water heater is built to withstand hard water, thanks to its magnesium anode, preventing rust and scale formation. Perfect for eco-conscious homes, it combines durability, energy savings, and advanced safety features for reliable performance.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 10 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star

Pressure Handling: 8 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Limited to smaller households Advanced 3-level safety system Bulky for compact spaces Anti-rust magnesium anode for durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the water heater’s cost-effectiveness and look but note quality issues with bolts and pipes; functionality reviews vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced safety, energy efficiency, and fast heating ideal for small households.

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15-litre Vertical 5 star water heater combines efficiency and durability, making it ideal for high-rise buildings and compact spaces. With a robust Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, it offers twice the corrosion resistance, extending the heater’s life. This 5-star BEE-rated geyser is designed for energy savings, featuring a 2000W heating element that quickly warms up the water. Enhanced with an ABS outer body, it boasts a sleek look while being rustproof. With a double-protection thermal cut-out and safety valve, this geyser ensures safe and reliable performance.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star (BEE Certified)

Pressure Handling: 8 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient 5-star rating Bulky for smaller spaces Highly durable, corrosion-resistant tank Installation cost not included Suitable for high-rise buildings Slightly heavier than similar models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water heater's fast heating, reliability, and energy efficiency, though some find it noisy and tricky to install.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s energy-efficient, highly durable, and suitable for high-rise buildings.

The AO Smith SDS-GREEN-025 25-litre Vertical Water Heater is designed for energy efficiency and durability, making it perfect for high-rise buildings. Its Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers twice the corrosion resistance, ensuring a longer lifespan. With a 5-star BEE rating, it reduces power consumption without compromising on performance. The heater features a glass-coated heating element that minimises scale build-up, enhancing heating efficiency. Crafted with an ABS body, it combines durability with a sleek look. Its 2000W power ensures quick heating, providing hot water whenever you need it.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star (BEE Certified)

Pressure Handling: 8 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5-star rating) Heavy and bulky for smaller spaces Corrosion-resistant Blue Diamond tank Installation costs apply in some areas Ideal for high-rise buildings Higher price without discounts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water heater’s quality, easy setup, and efficiency, though some are dissatisfied with its noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this 5 star geyser because it is energy-efficient, corrosion-resistant, and perfect for high-rise buildings.

The Crompton Amica Pro 25-Litre Water Heater combines high energy efficiency with durability. Featuring a powerful 2000W heating element and 5-star BEE rating, it ensures fast heating while saving on energy costs. This water heater is designed with a rustproof plastic body and a glassline-coated tank that resists scaling and is ideal for hard water conditions. Equipped with a 3-level safety system, including an automatic thermal cut-out, it provides reliable protection from overheating and electric shocks. Its 8-bar pressure handling makes it suitable for high-rise buildings, ensuring stable performance in demanding settings.

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 25-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star (BEE Certified)

Pressure Handling: Up to 8 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency for savings Bulky and heavy for smaller bathrooms Rustproof and scale-resistant tank Additional installation costs may apply Suitable for high-rise buildings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the water heater economical and efficient, though some report issues with pipe connections and leakage; installation reviews vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines efficiency, durability, and enhanced safety, ideal for high-rise buildings.

Longway Superb 25 ltr with Free Installation Kit

The Longway Superb 25-Litre Storage Water Heater providwa reliable hot water with advanced safety features. Rated 5 stars by BEE, this geyser offers energy savings and environmental benefits with its heat-resistant technology. The stainless steel inner tank, coated with an anti-rust layer, provides double corrosion protection, making it ideal for high-temperature and high-pressure conditions. With features like overheat protection, a pilot light button, and a durable copper heating element, this water heater ensures safety and performance. This 5 star geyser also includes a free installation kit, making setup easier.

Specifications of Longway Superb 25 ltr with Free Installation Kit

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star (BEE Certified)

Pressure Handling: Up to 6.5 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient, 5-star rated Limited brand warranty on the product Durable anti-rust and corrosion-resistant tank May not suit very high-pressure systems Free installation kit included Installation services may vary by location

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the water heater’s quality and affordability, though some report leakage within a month; functionality feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

With robust safety and corrosion-resistant features, this water heater is a budget-friendly, energy-efficient choice that offers reliable heating for households aiming to reduce energy costs.

Also reads: Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under ₹5000, 10 picks

Rated 5 stars by BEE, this geyser features a durable, corrosion-resistant body, ensuring longevity and performance. With a powerful 2000W heating element, it heats water quickly, making it ideal for small to medium households. The water heater includes advanced safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, providing peace of mind during use. The magnesium anode protects against corrosion, particularly in hard water conditions.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Star Rating: 5-Star (BEE Certified)

Pressure Handling: Up to 8 Bar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient and quick heating Lower capacity may not suit larger families Durable with anti-rust features Installation may require additional accessories Includes free installation and connection pipes Limited warranty on parts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire this 5 star water heater’s appearance and value, but some report quality issues and leakage; opinions on functionality vary.

Why choose this product?

This water heater is perfect for households looking for an efficient, durable, and safe solution for their hot water requirements, especially in areas with hard water. Its advanced safety features and corrosion resistance make it a reliable choice for everyday use.

With a robust 2000W heating element and a 5-star BEE rating, the ACTIVA 25-Litre Storage Geyser ensures energy efficiency while providing quick hot water whenever you need it. The geyser features an anti-rust coated body and high-quality alloy steel construction, designed to withstand 6.5 bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. The adjustable outer thermostat allows you to easily control the water temperature, enhancing user convenience. This geyser also comes with a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Specifications of ACTIVA 2 Kva 25 L Storage Geyser:

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

Pressure Rating: 6.5 Bars

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a BEE 5-star rating Installation must be done by the user Durable anti-rust coating Limited warranty for parts (1 year) Adjustable thermostat for temperature control May require additional installation accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water heater's quality, performance, and value but report tank leakage; opinions on functionality and heat transfer vary.

Why should you buy this product?

The ACTIVA Storage 5 star geyser is perfect for families looking for an efficient, durable, and safe way to get hot water. Its high-quality construction and safety features, combined with a generous warranty, make it a smart investment for your home

Also reads: Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 picks for the perfect hot water supply in your bathrooms

The Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater combines modern technology with superior safety features for an exceptional hot water experience. Rated 5 stars for energy efficiency, this geyser is designed with a titanium steel tank and a titanium enamel coating, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion. Equipped with a microprocessor for auto-diagnosis, the heater monitors its performance and automatically shuts off in case of any malfunction, ensuring safety.

Specifications of Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Heat Output: 80 Degrees

Material: Polypropylene

Weight: 12.4 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced safety features for peace of mind Installation may require additional time Excellent energy efficiency with a 5-star rating Higher initial cost compared to basic models Bacteriostatic technology for clean water Limited warranty on product components (2 years)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water heater’s quality, quick heating, and premium appearance, though opinions differ on its size.

Why choose this product?

The Racold Omnis DG Water Heater is perfect for those living in high-rise buildings and seeking a reliable, safe, and efficient hot water solution.

The Polycab Celestia 15L Water Heater combines efficiency and safety, making it an excellent choice for your hot water needs. This geyser is rated 5 stars for energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. Its ultra diamond glass-lined tank prevents corrosion, ensuring durability and longevity, while the efficient heating element provides instant hot water whenever you need it. Designed with enhanced safety measures, this model features advanced internal fire retardant cables, ensuring peace of mind for you and your family.

Specifications of Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Material: Metal

Weight: 2.28 kg

Dimensions: 43.5W x 58.5H cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating Installation may require professional help Rust-proof body for increased durability Limited capacity options available Enhanced safety features for family protection Slightly higher initial investment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the water heater’s functionality, quick heating, and reliable temperature, praising its design, energy efficiency, and size.

Why choose this product?

The Polycab Celestia Water Heater is perfect for those seeking a reliable, safe, and energy-efficient hot water solution.

Also reads: Crompton geyser vs other brands: 10 advanced geyser models to pick from

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Storage Water Heater combines stylish design with advanced technology to deliver efficient hot water solutions. With a 5-star energy rating, this geyser ensures minimal energy consumption while providing a reliable supply of hot water. Its high-pressure epoxy-coated tank can withstand pressures up to 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Equipped with Whirlflow technology, this heater offers 20% more hot water output by preventing the mixing of hot and cold water, while PUF insulation ensures 10% longer heat retention.

Specifications of Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro| 25L Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000W

Voltage: 240V

Material: Metal and Copper

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency for lower bills Mixed ratings may raise concerns Stylish design complements modern interiors Installation may require professional help 20% more hot water with Whirlflow technology Limited colour options available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water heater's quality and reliability but report leakage after one month; opinions on heating efficiency vary.

Why should you buy this product?

Its advanced features, like Whirlflow technology and extended heat retention, ensure you have access to hot water whenever needed.

How do 5-star geysers save energy?

5-star geysers are designed with advanced insulation and efficient heating elements that minimise heat loss. They heat water quickly and maintain temperature longer, reducing the overall energy consumption compared to lower-rated models, making them environmentally friendly and cost-effective for homeowners.

What maintenance is required for 5-star geysers?

Routine maintenance includes checking for leaks, inspecting electrical connections, and ensuring the thermostat works properly. Flushing the tank annually to remove sediment buildup and checking the anode rod for corrosion can enhance efficiency and prolong the geyser’s lifespan, ensuring reliable hot water service.

What are the best 5 star geyser brands on Amazon in India?

Here are three of the best 5-star geyser brands available on Amazon in India:

Crompton: Crompton offers reliable and energy-efficient water heaters with innovative features, ensuring consistent performance and safety for everyday use.

Orient Electric: Orient Electric specialises in stylish and efficient water heaters, featuring advanced safety features and user-friendly designs for enhanced convenience and performance.

Racold: Racold is renowned for its innovative water heating solutions, offering advanced technology and energy-efficient models suitable for various needs.

Also reads: Best geysers under ₹20000: Top 10 picks to maximize your comfort

Top 3 features of the best 5-star geysers

Here's a table summarizing the three best features of each of the top 5-star geysers you provided, including capacity, wattage, and pressure handling:

5 star geysers Capacity Wattage Pressure Handling Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 10 Litres 2000W 8 Bar AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 15 Litres 2000W 8 Bar AO Smith SDS-GREEN-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater 25 Litres 2000W 8 Bar Crompton Amica Pro 25-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 25 Litres 2000W Up to 8 Bar Longway Superb 25 ltr with Free Installation Kit 25 Litres 2000W Up to 6.5 Bar Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 15 Litres 2000W Up to 8 Bar ACTIVA 2 Kva 25 L Storage Geyser 25 Litres 2000W 6.5 Bar Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater 25 Litres 2000W Up to 7.5 Bar Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater 15 Litres 2000W Up to 6.5 Bar Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro| 25L Storage Water Heater 25 Litres 2000W 8 bar

Best value for money 5 star geyser

The Crompton Amica Pro 25-Litre, 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater is an exceptional value for money due to its energy efficiency and robust features. With a powerful 2000W heating element, it ensures rapid heating while saving on electricity costs. Its rustproof body and glassline-coated tank provide durability, making it perfect for hard water. The 3-level safety system and high-pressure compatibility make it reliable for high-rise buildings, ensuring consistent performance.



Best overall 5 star geyser

The Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater is the best overall geyser due to its exceptional energy efficiency and advanced safety features. With a 2000W heating element, it heats water quickly, while the three-level safety system ensures secure operation. Its durable design withstands hard water conditions, making it a reliable choice for eco-conscious homes. Ideal for small families, it combines performance and safety effortlessly.

Factors to consider while buying the best 5 star geysers

Energy efficiency: Look for geysers with a high BEE star rating. A 5-star rating indicates better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills.

Capacity: Choose a geyser with an appropriate capacity based on your household needs. Common sizes range from 10 to 25 litres, depending on the number of users.

Heating element: Check the wattage of the heating element. Higher wattage ensures faster heating, which is ideal for larger families or frequent hot water needs.

Safety features: Ensure the geyser has essential safety features, such as thermal cut-off, pressure relief valves, and rust-proof tanks, to prevent overheating and leaks.

Durability: Look for geysers made from high-quality materials, such as stainless steel or glass-lined tanks, which resist corrosion and extend the product's lifespan.

Installation and maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and availability of service support. Some brands offer free installation and good after-sales service, making maintenance hassle-free.

Similar stories for you

Top 10 geyser models in India above ₹3,000

Bajaj 15L geyser priced under ₹7000: Low-cost water heaters for your space, top 10 picks

Best instant water heaters to buy in 2024: Top brands on offer for winter from Orient, AO Smith and more

Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

FAQs on 5 star geysers How long does a 5-star geyser last? A well-maintained 5-star geyser can last anywhere from 8 to 15 years, depending on usage and water quality.

Can a 5-star geyser work on inverter power? Yes, many 5-star geysers can operate on inverter power, but check the wattage requirements to ensure compatibility.

Do 5-star geysers have any warranty? Most 5-star geysers come with a manufacturer’s warranty, typically ranging from 2 to 5 years, depending on the brand and model.

Is installation complicated for 5-star geysers? Installation can vary by model, but most 5-star geysers require professional installation for safety and efficiency.

Can I use a 5-star geyser in hard water areas? Yes, but it’s advisable to use a geyser with anti-corrosive features or install a water softener to prevent damage from hard water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.