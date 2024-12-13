Geyser for bathroom: Find efficient, budget-friendly options from AO Smith, Bajaj, Havells for hot water all year round

A bathroom geyser is a must-have for cosy showers, especially in winter. The ideal capacity varies—15-25 litres works well for families, while 6-10 litres suits individuals or couples. Leading brands in India like AO Smith, Havells, Bajaj, V-Guard, and Crompton offer reliable options. Always pick models with essential safety features like a thermal cut-off, pressure release valve, and overheating protection to keep your home safe. Look for energy-efficient models with a high BEE star rating to save on electricity bills. Whether for a quick rinse or a long soak, a good geyser makes all the difference! Geyser for bathroom: Discover efficient geyser that offer hot water and cost-effective solutions for your home.

Let us try and understand more about them.

Comparison table of the best brands of geysers for bathroom

Brand Storage Capacity Energy Efficiency Heating Capacity AO Smith 15-25 litres 5-star BEE rating Fast and consistent Bajaj 6-25 litres 4-star BEE rating Quick heating Havells 10-25 litres 5-star BEE rating Energy-saving technology Crompton 10-25 litres 4-star BEE rating Advanced heating element V-Guard 6-25 litres 5-star BEE rating Rapid heating feature Racold 10-25 litres 5-star BEE rating Smart temperature control

Comparison table of the best features of geysers for bathroom

Best Geysers for Bathroom Product Dimensions Special Feature Wattage AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 cm Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, Wall Mounting 2000W AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr SDS-GREEN-015 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 cm Quick Heating, 7-Year Tank Warranty 2000W Crompton Amica Pro 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater 37 x 37 x 34 cm Glassline Coated Tank, 3-Level Safety 2000W V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater for Home 34 x 34 x 47 cm Digital Display, 4-Layer Safety 2000W Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L Storage Water Heater 36.5 x 36.5 x 39 cm Free Installation, Modern Design 2000W V-Guard Divino 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater 34 x 34 x 47 cm Multi-Layered Safety, Hard Water Compatible 2000W Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater 31 x 31 x 51.6 cm Child Safety Mode, 10-Year Tank Warranty 2000W Havells Monza 10 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater 36.5 x 36.5 x 34.5 cm Feroglas Coated Tank, High Pressure Compatible 2000W Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater 36.5 x 36.5 x 50 cm Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element 2000W Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater 15L 34.8 x 34.8 x 40 cm Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Installation 2000W

Our choices for geysers for bathroom

Best overall geyser for bathroom

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15-litre vertical water heater offers exceptional energy efficiency with a 5-star BEE rating. It features a durable Blue Diamond glass-lined tank for enhanced longevity and performance. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this wall-mounted geyser ensures quick heating and superior durability, providing reliable hot water supply.

Best budget-friendly geyser for bathroom

The V-Guard Divino 15-litre water heater offers excellent value for money. With a 5-star rating, advanced multi-layered safety, and vitreous enamel coating, it provides reliable performance. Ideal for hard water and high-rise buildings, it’s a budget-friendly option that ensures durability and efficient heating without compromising on safety.

Also read: Battle cold wave with these 15 litres water heaters that are perfect for small families

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 is a 15-litre vertical water heater designed for durability and energy efficiency. Featuring a Blue Diamond glass-lined tank, it offers enhanced protection against corrosion, ideal for high-rise buildings. With a 5-star BEE rating, it ensures superior energy savings. Its robust ABS body, wall-mounting design, and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for modern bathrooms, combining performance and convenience seamlessly. Perfect for daily hot water needs.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rating for reduced electricity consumption.

Tank Material: Blue Diamond glass-lined tank for corrosion resistance.

Design: ABS body with wall-mounting, perfect for high-rise buildings.

Safety: Advanced thermal cut-out and pressure-release valve for protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly durable with a corrosion-resistant tank. Slightly higher initial cost compared to basic models. Energy-efficient, lowering electricity bills. Installation not always included in the package.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quick heating, energy savings, and sleek design. Some mention efficient performance in high-rise buildings but advise confirming installation details.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 for its premium build, energy efficiency, and advanced safety features. It's perfect for urban homes, ensuring long-lasting performance and cost savings.

The AO Smith SDS-GREEN-015 is a 15-litre vertical water heater, perfect for high-rise buildings. It features quick heating, a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency, and a durable design. With a 7-year tank warranty and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it offers long-term reliability. Ideal for households, its advanced safety features and robust performance make it a great choice for convenient, energy-saving hot water solutions. Built for efficiency and durability!

Specifications of AO Smith Geyser 15 Ltr

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for families or high-rise buildings.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rating for low electricity consumption.

Heating: Quick heating for instant hot water.

Warranty: 7-year tank warranty, 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Design: Vertical installation with a durable build.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable long-term performance with a robust warranty. Installation service may not always be included. Energy-efficient and suitable for high-rise water pressure. Limited colour/design options for modern bathrooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quick heating, energy efficiency, and durability. Many highlight its suitability for high-rise buildings, though some recommend verifying installation support.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AO Smith SDS-GREEN-015 for its energy-saving technology, quick heating, and extended warranty. Perfect for urban homes, it combines efficiency, safety, and reliability for a hassle-free experience.

The Crompton Amica Pro 15-L water heater offers a perfect blend of efficiency and durability. Featuring a 5-star rating, it ensures energy savings, while the powerful 2000W heating element provides quick heating. Its superior glassline-coated tank ensures corrosion resistance, and the rust-proof plastic body adds to its longevity. With advanced 3-level safety features, it’s a reliable choice for modern bathrooms, combining sleek design with exceptional performance. Ideal for daily hot water needs!

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 15-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for small to medium families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating ensures lower electricity bills.

Heating Element: 2000W element for quick water heating.

Tank Material: Superior glassline-coated tank for corrosion resistance.

Safety: Advanced 3-level safety features for secure operation.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heating with a durable, rust-proof design. May take up wall space in smaller bathrooms. Energy-efficient performance with a sleek white and blue finish. Professional installation might incur extra charges.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick heating, energy efficiency, and safety features. The modern design and durability also receive praise, though some mention installation delays.

Why choose this product?

The Crompton Amica Pro combines efficiency, durability, and advanced safety features. Ideal for households seeking reliable performance with energy savings, it’s a great investment for modern bathrooms.

Also read: Orient electric geysers: Efficient, durable and stylish water heating solutions for every home

The V-Guard Divino DG 15-Litre Water Heater is a modern solution for efficient water heating. With a 5-star rating and a digital display, it ensures energy savings and convenience. Its vitreous enamel-coated tank resists corrosion, making it suitable for hard water and high-rise buildings. The advanced 4-layer safety system guarantees secure usage. With its sleek white design, it’s a reliable, energy-efficient choice for homes seeking durability and style.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater for Home

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating for reduced electricity consumption.

Tank Coating: Vitreous enamel coating for durability and hard water resistance.

Display: Digital display for easy temperature monitoring.

Safety: Advanced 4-layer safety system for secure operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for hard water and high-rise building needs. Slightly higher cost due to advanced features. Energy-efficient with a sleek, modern design. Limited colour options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its stylish digital display, efficient heating, and suitability for hard water. Many highlight its safety features, though some mention installation delays in certain areas.

Why choose this product?

The V-Guard Divino DG combines energy efficiency, durability, and advanced safety features. Its digital display and hard water compatibility make it a premium choice for modern households.

The Crompton Solarium Qube 15-litre water heater combines sleek design with efficient performance. Rated 5 stars for energy efficiency, it features a durable build and advanced heating technology. The geyser comes with free installation and connection pipes, adding convenience for buyers. Its white and black design complements modern bathrooms, while the robust 15-litre capacity is ideal for medium-sized households. A reliable and stylish solution for hot water needs.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for medium-sized households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rating ensures lower electricity bills.

Design: Sleek white and black finish to suit modern bathrooms.

Installation: Free installation and connection pipes included.

Heating Element: Advanced technology for faster and efficient heating.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comes with free installation, adding value and convenience. Limited to vertical mounting, which may not suit all spaces. Energy-efficient design saves electricity costs. The white and black colour may not blend with traditional interiors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the geyser’s stylish design, efficient heating, and energy savings. Free installation is highly appreciated, though a few buyers report delays in service in some areas.

Why choose this product?

The Crompton Solarium Qube is an energy-efficient and stylish water heater with advanced heating and durable design. Its 15-litre capacity, free installation, and modern aesthetics make it a hassle-free and attractive choice.

The V-Guard Divino 15-litre wall mount water heater combines energy efficiency with durability. Featuring a 5-star rating, it ensures low energy consumption while delivering reliable performance. Its vitreous enamel-coated tank resists corrosion, making it ideal for hard water and high-rise buildings. The advanced multi-layered safety system offers secure operation, while its sleek white design fits seamlessly into modern bathrooms, making it a dependable choice for daily hot water needs.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rating for low electricity consumption.

Tank Coating: Vitreous enamel coating for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

Safety: Advanced multi-layered safety system for secure operation.

Design: Wall mount installation, suitable for high-rise buildings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Corrosion-resistant, perfect for hard water conditions. Installation may incur extra charges. Energy-efficient with advanced safety features. 15-litre capacity may not be sufficient for larger families.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the durability, energy efficiency, and suitability for hard water. Many praise the advanced safety features and sleek design. Some have mentioned minor delays in installation and the need for professional assistance.

Why choose this product?

The V-Guard Divino geyser offers excellent performance with its energy efficiency, corrosion-resistant tank, and advanced safety features. It’s an ideal choice for modern homes, especially in hard water areas and high-rise buildings.

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L water heater combines energy efficiency and safety with its 5-star rating. Designed for high-rise buildings, it features a durable tank with a 10-year warranty and a 6-year element warranty. The geyser also includes a child safety mode for added protection. With its sleek white and grey design, it ensures fast heating, long-lasting performance, and peace of mind with a 4-year product warranty. Ideal for modern homes.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home

Capacity: 15 litres, perfect for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star BEE rating for low energy consumption.

Safety: Child safety mode for enhanced protection.

Warranty: 10-year tank, 6-year element, and 4-year product warranty.

Design: Wall-mounted, suitable for high-rise buildings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent warranty coverage for long-term reliability. Installation may require professional help, adding to the cost. Child safety mode adds peace of mind for families with young children. The 15-litre capacity may be small for larger households.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its energy efficiency, child safety features, and reliability. The long warranties and sleek design are highlights. However, some mention that the installation process could be smoother and recommend professional assistance.

Why choose this product?

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti geyser offers superior safety, energy efficiency, and durability, making it a great investment for modern homes, especially in high-rise buildings. The extensive warranty provides added peace of mind.

The Havells Monza 10-litre storage water heater combines efficiency and durability for small to medium households. Featuring a Feroglas-coated tank and heavy-duty heating element, it ensures reliable performance. The protective anode rod adds to its longevity, while its 8-bar pressure capability makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. Backed by a 5-year tank warranty, this sleek white geyser is designed for energy savings and robust operation, meeting modern home needs effortlessly.

Specifications of Havells Monza 10 Litre Storage Wall Mount | Water Heater

Capacity: 10 litres, ideal for small to medium households.

Tank Coating: Feroglas-coated tank for enhanced durability and rust resistance.

Heating Element: Heavy-duty element for efficient and quick heating.

Pressure: 8-bar working pressure, suitable for high-rise buildings.

Warranty: 5 years on the tank for long-term reliability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build with corrosion-resistant tank and anode rod. Limited capacity may not suffice for larger families. High-pressure handling makes it ideal for high-rise apartments. Installation costs may not be included.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick heating, robust tank coating, and suitability for high-pressure systems. The compact design is a plus, but a few users mention that professional installation is necessary.

Why choose this product?

The Havells Monza 10-litre water heater combines energy efficiency, durability, and compact design. Ideal for small households or high-rise buildings, it offers reliable performance backed by a strong warranty.

The Havells Monza 15-litre storage water heater is perfect for medium-sized households. It features a Feroglas-coated tank and heavy-duty heating element, ensuring durability and efficient performance. With an 8-bar working pressure, it’s suitable for high-rise buildings. The protective anode rod enhances its lifespan, while the 5-year tank warranty provides peace of mind. Its sleek white design combines functionality and style, offering reliable hot water solutions for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for medium-sized households.

Tank Coating: Feroglas-coated tank for superior durability and rust resistance.

Heating Element: Heavy-duty element for efficient and quick heating.

Pressure: 8-bar working pressure, suitable for high-rise buildings.

Warranty: 5 years on the tank for dependable long-term usage.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction with a protective anode rod for extended lifespan. Installation may require additional charges. Handles high water pressure, making it suitable for apartments and high-rise buildings. Limited colour options may not suit all bathroom décors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its efficient heating, robust build quality, and performance under high pressure. The long tank warranty is a highlight, though some mention installation challenges and costs.

Why choose this product?

The Havells Monza 15-litre water heater offers efficient heating, durability, and high-pressure compatibility. Its reliable design and extended warranty make it an excellent choice for modern homes and apartments.

The Racold Eterno Pro 15L storage water heater is a durable and energy-efficient choice for bathrooms. Its titanium enamelled coating enhances tank longevity, while the ABS body ensures durability. With three levels of safety, it guarantees secure operation. The vertical design is ideal for compact spaces, and it comes with free standard installation and pipes, adding convenience. A reliable, efficient solution for medium-sized households seeking long-lasting performance and hassle-free installation.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for medium-sized households.

Tank Coating: Titanium enamelled coating for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

Safety: Three levels of safety for secure operation.

Design: Vertical installation with a durable ABS body for compact spaces.

Installation: Free standard installation and pipes included for added convenience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient and reliable for long-term usage. Limited to vertical installation; not ideal for all setups. Comes with free installation, saving additional costs. May not heat large volumes quickly during peak usage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient heating, robust build, and included installation service. The safety features and durability of the tank are highly rated. Some users note delays in installation services in certain areas.

Why choose this product?

The Racold Eterno Pro is an energy-efficient, durable water heater with advanced safety features. Its included installation service and long-lasting tank coating make it a hassle-free and reliable choice.

Similar articles for you

Best water heaters for 2024: 10 reliable models from brands like Venus, Havells and more

Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 geysers from Venus, Crompton and more for running hot water

Best 3 litre geyser for instant heating in India; 2024 : Our top picks for you

Best 10-litre geysers for your home in 2024: Top 10 instant and energy-saving options

FAQs on geyser for bathroom What size geyser is ideal for a bathroom? A 15-litre geyser is typically sufficient for a small to medium-sized bathroom, providing enough hot water for daily use.

How long does a geyser last? On average, a geyser can last between 8 to 12 years with proper maintenance, depending on usage and water quality.

Is a 5-star rated geyser worth the investment? Yes, a 5-star rated geyser is energy-efficient, saving on electricity bills in the long run while providing reliable hot water.

Can a geyser be installed in high-rise buildings? Yes, many geysers are designed to function well in high-rise buildings with adequate pressure and proper installation.

How do I maintain my geyser? Regularly flush the tank to remove sediment, check the thermostat and safety valve, and inspect the anode rod to prevent rust.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.