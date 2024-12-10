Battle cold wave with these 15 litres water heaters that are perfect for small families

The cold wave has already gripped most parts of North India and with this, a water heater becomes a crucial purchase that gives you that rejuvenating and relaxing bathing experience. Depending on your family size, the market is flooded with a wide assortment of water heaters that comes from different brands, that might confuse your purchasing choice too. In case, you’re looking to buy a 15-litre water heater for a small sized family, we did that homework for you. We have listed some of the best 15-litre water heaters for you that you can trust when it comes to a hot water bath.

15 litre water heaters for small sized family(Pexels)

What is the difference between an instant and storage water heater?

The main difference between an instant and storage water heater is that instant water heaters are perfect for a small household with limited space. Whereas, storage water heaters are just perfect for large family size and where you need more hot water for the entire family.

What is the most popular water heater size?

Ideally, a 40-50 gallons water heater is ideal for an average family size of 2–3 people. Additionally, 10 gallons of water per person can be increased, depending upon the family size. In a tankless water heater, the capacity is measured by flow rate, calculated in gallons per minute.

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Heater combines energy efficiency and durability in a sleek design. With its 5-star energy rating, this water heater ensures minimal power consumption. It features a high-grade stainless steel tank and a tough build that guarantees long-lasting performance. Ideal for households, it delivers quick and efficient heating with its advanced heating technology, ensuring warm water anytime. The elegant design adds to the aesthetic appeal of modern bathrooms.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Heating Element: Advanced Copper

Safety Features: Multi-functional safety valve and thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency Slightly higher initial cost Durable stainless steel tank May require professional installation Modern and compact design Limited to small and medium-sized families

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Water Heater is a premium choice for modern homes, offering advanced technology and superior build quality. This 15-litre vertical storage water heater ensures quick heating and excellent energy savings with its high-efficiency heating element and 5-star energy rating. Designed for safety and durability, it features a blue diamond glass-lined tank and advanced temperature control for a comfortable user experience.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined

Heating Element: Glass-Coated Incoloy Element

Safety Features: Thermal cut-out and pressure release valve

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid High-quality glass-lined tank Expensive compared to alternatives Energy-efficient and quick heating Requires regular descaling in hard water areas Long warranty period Bulky design

The V-Guard Divino Geyser combines performance and convenience with a 15-litre capacity suitable for families. This wall-mounted water heater is equipped with cutting-edge technology for fast heating while ensuring low energy consumption. With a durable inner tank and a sleek outer design, it is built to last and blend seamlessly with modern interiors. The multi-layered safety system provides reliable operation for everyday use.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Tank Material: Thick-Gauge Steel with Glass Lining

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Overheat and pressure protection system

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Durable and corrosion-resistant tank Slightly lower energy rating Modern design and compact size Slower heating time Affordable price Limited advanced features

The Crompton Amica Pro 15-L Water Heater is an excellent combination of performance, safety, and energy efficiency. Its 5-star energy rating ensures reduced electricity bills while the powerful heating element delivers hot water quickly. The durable build, including a rust-resistant tank, ensures longevity, and the sleek design seamlessly fits into any bathroom decor. Safety features like thermal cut-off and a multi-functional safety valve provide peace of mind.

Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 15-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Nano Poly Bond Technology

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Thermal cut-off, safety valve

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Limited warranty on heating element Quick heating Slightly higher price

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti Water Heater is a trusted choice for households, offering a 15-litre capacity suitable for families. With its advanced titanium armour technology, this geyser ensures superior corrosion resistance and durability. The 4-star energy rating provides decent power savings. Its unique swirl flow technology allows faster heating while safety measures ensure secure operation.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Tank Material: Titanium Glass-Lined

Heating Element: Incoloy 800

Safety Features: Pressure release valve, thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Trusted brand with durable tank Slightly less energy-efficient Quick heating with swirl flow technology Basic design Affordable price May not suit hard water areas

The Haier Precis-Pro 15-L Water Heater offers a blend of efficiency, safety, and durability. It features a 5-star energy rating for reduced electricity consumption. The superior tank coating prevents rust and ensures a longer lifespan. Ideal for families, it has advanced safety features like shockproof technology and a multi-layer protection system, making it a reliable addition to any household.

Specifications of Haier Precis-Pro 15-L 5 Star Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Ultra Micro Coated

Heating Element: Incoloy 800

Safety Features: Multi-layer protection, shockproof technology

Warranty: 4 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Advanced safety features Higher price point Long-lasting tank with superior coating Slightly bulky design Energy-efficient and fast heating Requires regular maintenance

The Havells Instanio Prime 15-L Water Heater is designed for efficiency and convenience. Its compact and stylish design adds to bathroom aesthetics while providing hot water quickly with its high-power heating element. The color-changing LED indicator enhances usability by showing water heating status. Equipped with advanced safety measures, it ensures a worry-free experience.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Feroglas Coating Technology

Heating Element: Glass-Coated Incoloy

Safety Features: Safety valve, thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with LED indicator Higher cost than competitors Energy-efficient and durable Limited to small families Excellent safety features Installation may require additional cost

The Havells Monza 15-L Water Heater offers robust performance with its heavy-duty design and durable tank coating. Featuring a PUF insulation technology, it minimizes heat loss, making it energy-efficient. Its vertical storage design is ideal for compact spaces. The safety features and advanced heating element ensure safe and efficient water heating for daily use.

Specifications of Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Tank Material: Feroglas Technology

Heating Element: Glass-Coated Incoloy

Safety Features: Multi-functional valve, thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 7 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving with PUF insulation Bulky appearance Long-lasting tank with advanced coating May require professional installation Quick heating Slightly expensive

9.Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

The Venus MegaPlus 15EV Water Heater delivers reliable performance with its 15-litre capacity, perfect for medium-sized families. Its porcelain enamel glass-lined tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance, while the energy-efficient design helps save on electricity bills. With multiple safety features and a compact design, it is a great choice for modern households.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Tank Material: Porcelain Enamel Glass Lined

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Pressure release valve, thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Durable and corrosion-resistant tank Slightly lower energy rating Compact and user-friendly design Limited advanced features Affordable price Not ideal for hard water areas

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Neo 15L Storage Water Heater is an affordable yet efficient option for households. Its 15-litre capacity is perfect for small to medium families. Equipped with a durable glass-lined tank, it ensures longevity and corrosion resistance. This geyser features fast-heating technology for a quick and reliable supply of hot water, and its modern design fits well in contemporary homes.

Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Neo 15L

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Tank Material: Glass-Lined

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Multi-functional safety valve, thermal cut-off

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Cost-effective Slightly lower energy efficiency Durable and corrosion-resistant tank Lacks advanced features Compact design Not ideal for large families

The Activa 15 L Storage Water Heater is a budget-friendly option designed for durability and performance. Featuring a 0.75 mm stainless steel tank with anti-rust coating, this water heater ensures long-lasting use. Its powerful 2 KVA heating element provides quick heating, making it an excellent choice for small families. Despite its competitive price, it incorporates essential safety features for reliable operation.

Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Tank Material: 0.75 mm Stainless Steel with Anti-Rust Coating

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Thermal cut-off, safety valve

Warranty: 1 year on product, 2 years on tank

Reasons to Consider Reasons to Avoid Affordable pricing Lower energy efficiency Durable anti-rust stainless steel tank Limited warranty Quick heating with 2 KVA element Basic design

Top three features of 15-litre water heater

Best 15 Litre Water Heaters Energy Rating Tank Material Heating Element Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Nano Polymer Coated Copper AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 4 Star Glass-Lined Blue Diamond Glass Coated V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Steel with Anti-Rust Coating Incoloy Heating Element Crompton Amica Pro 15-L 5 Star Polymer Coated Copper Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L 4 Star Glass-Lined Swirl Flow Technology Haier Precis-Pro 15-L 5 Star Enamel-Coated Steel Incoloy 800 Stainless Steel Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre 5 Star Feroglas Coated Incoloy Heating Element Havells Monza 15 Litre 5 Star Feroglas Coated Heavy Duty Incoloy Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre 5 Star Porcelain Enamel Copper with Glass Coating Hindware Atlantic Xceed Neo 15L 4 Star Glass Lined Tank Titanium Coated Heating Element Activa 15 L Storage Geyser 3 Star Stainless Steel Copper

FAQ on 15-litre water heater: What is the ideal use case for a 15-litre water heater? A 15-litre water heater is suitable for medium-sized families (2-4 members) for tasks like bathing using a shower or a bucket.

How long does it take to heat water? On average, it takes about 10-20 minutes for a 15-litre water heater to heat water to the desired temperature, depending on the wattage and ambient water temperature.

What tank material should I look for in a water heater? Look for durable and corrosion-resistant materials such as Glass-Lined, Nano Polybond, or Titanium Enamel Coating, which ensure longevity and reduce maintenance.

How does the heating element affect the water heater's performance? Heating elements like Incoloy, Copper, or those with glass coatings are efficient, heat up quickly, and resist corrosion, ensuring consistent performance and durability.

