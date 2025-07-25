Realme 15 Pro 5G mobile, Realme 15 price in India starts at 23,999: Variants and launch offers

Realme has announced its mid-range smartphone models, the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G India. Both smartphones have been redesigned and upgraded in terms of specifications and features. Realme is marketing the smartphones as “AI Party Phone” due to its new AI-powered features, camera capabilities and performance. Alongside camera and performance, the Realme 15 series 5G boosts a massive 7000mAh Titan battery, which may entice buyers. Most importantly, the smartphones have been launched at some exciting introductory prices that you may want to check out if you are to buy a feature-filled smartphone in the mid-range segment. Realme 15 series 5G launched in India as “AI Party Phone.” Check pricing and availability.(Realme)

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G: Price, availability, and offers

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will come in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple colour variants. Buyers will have four storage options to pick from:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 31,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 33,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 35,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs. 38,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G will also be available in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green and Silk Pink. Here’s a detailed price and storage option:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 25,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 27,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 30,999

On the purchase of the Realme 15 Pro 5G, buyers can avail Rs. 3000 instant discount on selected banks. Realme is also providing a Rs. 6000 exchange bonus and No Cost EMI up to 12 months.

If you purchase the Realme 15 5G, then you can enjoy a Rs. 2000 instant discount on selected banks. Buyers can also get Rs. 5000 exchange bonus and No Cost EMI up to 9 months. Pre-orders are live on the Realme India website, and the sale will go live on July 30 across Flipkart, realme.com and offline retail stores.

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G: Specs and features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curve+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP dual camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a massive 7000mAh battery that supports 80W Ultra Charge.

Whereas, the Realme 15 5G features a similar 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curve+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is also backed by a 7000mAh battery.