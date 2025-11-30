Realme Pad 3 India launch timeline, colour and storage options tipped online - All details

Realme is set to expand its tablet lineup in India, with industry leaks and rumours pointing toward the launch of the Realme Pad 3. The company last introduced the Realme Pad 2 in 2023, and recent reports suggest that its successor may soon enter the market after a considerable gap. Although Realme has not issued any confirmation, new leaks suggest that preparations for the launch are underway. Realme Pad 3 is set to launch in India soon with new colours and storage options.(Realme)

Realme Pad 3: Launch Timeline and Variants

According to Tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme Pad 3 may launch in India either in December 2025 or January 2026. According to the leak, Realme plans to introduce both Wi-Fi and 5G versions of the tablet. The 5G model is reported to carry the model number RMP2501, while the Wi-Fi variant likely holds the model number RMP2502.

The Realme Pad 3 may come in Space Grey and Champagne Gold colour options. Both versions are expected to be offered in two storage choices: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. These configurations place the tablet in line with current mid-range devices in the segment.

Realme Pad 3: What to Expect

The company has not revealed the tablet’s specifications, but expectations are based on the Realme Pad 2, which the new model will succeed. The Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It carries an 8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2, and offers both Wi-Fi-only and LTE connectivity in certain models.

Other features of the Realme Pad 2 include an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The device offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with support for microSD expansion.

If Realme follows its usual upgrade pattern, the Realme Pad 3 may arrive with improvements in performance, display quality, and battery efficiency. More details are expected to appear as the reported launch window approaches.