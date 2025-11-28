Instagram expands AI dubbing and translation to Indian languages: Here’s what’s new

Meta Platforms has introduced new language tools on Instagram, Facebook, and the Edits app to help creators produce and access content in more Indian languages. At its “House of Instagram” event in Mumbai, the company announced that Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil will now be part of Instagram’s AI-driven dubbing and translation system for Reels. Instagram has added Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language support to help creators reach more audiences. (Meta)

AI Dubbing and Translation Updates

Before this update, creators could dub their Reels in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese. Meta says the AI Dubbing tool can translate audio and align translated speech with the original lip movements. The system also uses AI voice cloning to keep the creator’s voice consistent across languages.

To ensure clarity for viewers, Instagram will label dubbed Reels with a “Translated with Meta AI” tag. Users can choose to switch translations off or return to the original audio through settings.

New Fonts for Local Scripts

Along with language support, the Edits app is set to roll out new fonts that support Indian writing scripts. The update, coming soon to Android, will include scripts such as Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese. This will allow creators to style captions and overlays in their own languages, matching the visual and written tone of their content.

The platform will also localise its font list based on device language settings. More than 50 fonts are currently available in the app.

Meta’s new tools aim to help creators reach wider audiences across regions. By enabling Reels to be translated and dubbed in local languages, creators can share stories, entertainment, and educational content with viewers who do not use English or Hindi. The feature also preserves creator identity through voice cloning and lip-syncing, offering a more natural viewing experience than subtitles alone.

With India’s large and diverse language landscape, Meta’s move signals a push toward content creation in native languages. The company is placing its bet on a growing demand for regional content in a country where language diversity defines how people connect online.