Redmi 14C with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP camera launched in India: Details here

The Redmi 14C 5G is the latest entry-level smartphone by Redmi, Xiaomi's sub brand, in the Indian market. Launched on Monday, this new 5G-capable smartphone packs decent specifications, including the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a large 5,160mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Here, let us tell you all about what you need to know about the latest Redmi 14C 5G, including its price, specifications, and availability.

Redmi 14C India Price and Availability

There are three variants of the Redmi 14C for the Indian market, including the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, which retails for ₹9,999. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹10,999, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB model will set you back ₹11,999. Redmi has announced that the sale of the model will start on January 10th, and it will be available on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s own website, and more.

Redmi 14C Specifications And Features

As mentioned, the Redmi 14C 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is a 5G-capable processor. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, with the RAM type being LPDDR4X.

Coming to the optics, you have a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a secondary lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The phone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. Redmi says that after 1,000 cycles, the battery should retain 80% of its capacity. It is rated for 22 hours of video playback, 33 hours of social media usage, 24 hours of online shopping, and 42 hours of voice calls. The device also comes with an in-box charger that supports 33W fast charging.

Coming to the display, it has a 6.88-inch, 120Hz panel that supports 600 nits of high brightness mode, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an HD+ resolution.

The phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it convenient for those who prefer wired headphones or earbuds. It comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for flicker-free performance, low blue light, and more.

The Redmi 14C also includes dual SIM support, comes with IP52 dust and water resistance and currently runs on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It is guaranteed to receive four years of security updates and two years of software updates, meaning it will be supported up to Android 16.