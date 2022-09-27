Reliance Jio 5G-enabled smartphones to cost less than 12,000: Report

Reliance Jio is set to roll out standalone 5G services in select metro cities by Diwali this year. During the annual general meeting, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the telecom giant is working on developing a 5G smartphone in collaboration with Google. The company had not revealed specifications of the smartphone.



According to a report by Counterpoint Research , the 5G-enabled Jio smartphone might be priced anywhere between ₹8000 and ₹12,000. The report also states that Jio will launch this device after it successfully rolls out the 5G services in metros.

The report states that the new 5G smartphone clears Jio strategy- firstly it will use the JioPhone Next 4G to attract hundreds of millions of 2G phone users to its 4G network and then to attract them for the 5G network.

It has been reported that the 5G plans might be 20 per cent more expensive than the 4G plans. The company wants to increase its average revenue per user to ₹188 in 2024 and later to ₹208 by 2025, a report by Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

According to earlier reports, the Jio 5G smartphone is likely to have a 6.5 inch HD+IPS LCD display with a 1600x720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset along with a 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is expected that the phone will run on a Google Android 11 operating system.

Talking about camera features, it is expected that the Jio 5G smartphone will have a 13MP+2MP rear dual camera setup. Its front panel is expected to have a 8 megapixel camera. It might have a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support, the Live Hindustan report added.







