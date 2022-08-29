Reliance Jio to launch 'world's largest' 5G services by Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will start rolling out the 'world's largest' 'standalone' 5G services for its subscribers in metro cities in the next two months, the company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at RIL 45th AGM on Monday.

“Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called standalone 5G, which has zero-dependency on our 4G network,” said Ambani.

Ambani said Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. “We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and US,” Ambani added.

India's top telecom company has committed ₹2 lakh crore to roll out the 5G services, Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added.

Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The Centre aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October. Across the world, the next-generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

