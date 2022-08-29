Reliance AGM 2022 highlights: Jio 5G by Diwali, Reliance Retail to enter FMCG
Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE updates: The crucial annual general meet is underway and is being streamed across Reliance's prominent social media platforms.
Reliance AGM 2022: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the 5G standolone services in India. At the annual general meeting, Ambani announced the 5G services will be rolled out in select metro cities by Diwali.
Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G called standalone 5G. It will invest ₹2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure. Besides Metaverse, AGM was live on different social media platforms apart from their homegrown HD video conferencing application JioMeet. It is probably the first company globally to conduct its annual general meeting on a virtual reality platform and various social media platform.
Aug 29, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Reliance Retail to launch FMCG business this year
Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said on Monday. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. "This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business," she said.
Aug 29, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber hotspot
Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, on Monday announced the launch of JioAirfiber, a wifi hotspot that will allow consumers to access fiber-like speeds at homes and offices. He said with the 5G services being rolled out in India, the current 800 million connected internet devices will double to 1.5 billion connected internet devices in just a year. Read more
Aug 29, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2022: Jio prepared world's fastest 5G rollout plan, says Mukesh Ambani | Top quotes
Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday addressed the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, wherein he announced the 5G services. Top quotes
Aug 29, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Reliance to invest ₹75,000 cr in petrochemicals, textile business, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance to invest ₹75,000 cr in petrochemicals, textile business, says Mukesh Ambani. Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, he said the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.
Aug 29, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Reliance partners with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions
Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani said on Monday. Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud. It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said. Read more
Aug 29, 2022 02:40 PM IST
RIL AGM: Jio partners with Meta, Google & Microsoft
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the following partnerships for 5G standalone services.
Meta - immersive technology and metaverse
Google - 5G smartphones and Google cloud cababilities
Microsoft - coloud-enabled business application
Intel - cloud-scale data centres and cutting-edge applications
Aug 29, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Committed to make India a data-powered economy: Mukesh Ambani
Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality & affordability. We are committed to making India a data powered economy even ahead of China and US: Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:36 PM IST
Jio True 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed, says Akash Ambani
Jio True 5G delivers breakthrough increases in broadband speed and drastically lowers latency. We don’t get 1 Gbps even on many of the fixed broadband networks in our country: Akash Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Reliance commits ₹2 lakh cr investment for 5G rollout
Reliance has committed ₹2 lakh crore investment for 5G announcement, says Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Aug 29, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Jio standalone 5G to be rolled out in selective cities by Diwali: Mukesh Ambani
Jio standalone 5G to be rolled out in selective cities by Diwali. By December 2023, we aim to bring 5G service to all the towns and cities: Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani announces 'world's largest', 'standalone' Jio 5G services
Aug 29, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Jio's optic fibre length is 11 lakh kms across India: Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Reliance added 2.23 lakh new jobs, says Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:09 PM IST
There is uncertainty duet o heightened geopolitical tensions: Mukesh Ambani
There is uncertainty duet o heightened geopolitical tensions. There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world. There is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. Amid global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability: Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Reliance set to make greater contribution to India's prosperity: Ambani
Reliance set to make greater contribution to India's prosperity, says Mukesh Ambani
Aug 29, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2022: Mukesh Ambani delivers annual speech
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is speaking at the annual general meeting.
Aug 29, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Investors seek updates on factories to build solar modules, fuel cells: Report
Investors will look for updates around last year’s announced plans to build four giga-factories to make solar modules, hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells and storage batteries. Ambani has also been on a tear acquiring small green energy firms globally for expertise and technology. There are also plans to become among the world’s top blue hydrogen makers. Read full report
Aug 29, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Market watchers seek clarity on Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail IPOs: Report
Market watchers have been waiting for greater clarity around the initial public offerings of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail Ltd., especially after the two consumer-focused businesses raked in $27 billion from marquee global investors in 2020, Bloomberg reported.
Aug 29, 2022 01:33 PM IST
Reliance activates WhatsApp chatbot for AGM
Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.
The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.
Aug 29, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Explained: How is 5G technology different from 4G?
With the advent of 5th generation technology, it is said that our lifestyle will significantly be impacted. Thus, before having first-hand experience of the technology, it becomes imperative to know how exactly it differs from the present 4G technology. Read more
Aug 29, 2022 01:17 PM IST
What did Centre say on 5G services rollout in India
Union communications and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is planning to roll out 5G services rapidly and expressed hope of a launch by October, ANI reported. Read full report
Aug 29, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Market update: Reliance Industries stocks trading at ₹2,617
Ahead of Reliance AGM 2022, Reliance Industries shares were trading at ₹2,617.75 as of 1:12 pm on the Bombay Stock Exchange. RIL chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual speech at 2 pm.
Aug 29, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Reliance to stream AGM on virtual reality platform, 5 social media platforms
Reliance Industries will broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM. Read more
Aug 29, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2022 at 2 pm today. When and how to watch LIVE
All eyes are on the Reliance Annual General Meeting 2022 which will be held at 2 pm. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani will deliver his annual address to the investors. Here's how you can watch LIVE