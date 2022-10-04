Reliance Jio to begin beta trial of 5G services in these 4 cities from tomorrow

Reliance Jio will begin a beta trial of its 5G service in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gigabit per second speed.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi," Jio said in the statement.

Earlier, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Industries Ltd.’s 5G network will cover the remotest corners of India by December next year, providing services.

Ambani also said he expects the technology will help India become a major exporter of high-value digital solutions and services as 5G can power the country’s emergence as the world’s intelligence capital.

Reliance is counting on countrywide deployment of 5G to help woo high-paying wireless users and boost its e-commerce and media business even though the technology hasn’t yet proven profitable for other Asian wireless operators.

“5G is much more than just the next generation of connectivity technology,” Ambani said in his speech. “It is a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Blockchain, and Metaverse.”

(With inputs from agencies)

