Reliance JioBook laptop launched in India, costs less than 20,000: Report

Reliance Jio has now reportedly launched Reliance JioBook. Its glimpse has also been seen during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, reports Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan.

The JioBook laptop has been listed for sale on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). An initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government e- Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform for public procurement in the country with the aim of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government clients.

This device has been designed for those users who want to buy a laptop in a limited budget. In the past, it was revealed that the company can launch JioBook for everyone by the end of this year.

Here are the specifications of JioBook laptop

The JioBook has been launched in a plastic body. The Jio brand logo appears on the back panel and the keyboard. This low-cost laptop is equipped with an in-built 4G LTE support. The device comes with an 11.5-inch TN display (Twisted Nematic) with 1366×768 HD resolution. This laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and has Adreno 610 GPU. It has 2 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage is available.

Apart from dual speaker setup, the device has a two-in-one combo port for dual microphones and headset. It has a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port. In addition to WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, microSD card support is also available. This laptop works on the JioOS operating system.

What is the price of a JioBook laptop?

The JioBook laptop has been priced at ₹19,500, but can be purchased only from the government e-marketplace. At present, this laptop is available only for employees of government departments. According to the report, after Diwali, the rest of the customers will also get the option to buy this cheap laptop.

