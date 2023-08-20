Luna 25 crash LIVE news: Russia's first Moon mission since Soviet era fails
Luna 25 crash LIVE news: Russian spacecraft collided with moon surface days before planned lunar soft landing.
Luna 25 crashes: Russian space agency announced that an initial analysis of the moon lander indicates that a difference between the planned and actual propulsion manoeuvre caused the spacecraft to move into an unintended orbit. This ultimately led to the spacecraft colliding with the moon's surface and being lost.
- Aug 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST
Luna 25 latest news: What exactly happened to the Russian Moon lander
An "emergency" was detected on Saturday during a manoeuvre by Russia's Luna-25 probe prior to its Moon landing, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
"Thrust was released to transfer the probe onto the pre-landing orbit," Roscosmos said in a statement.
"During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the carrying out of the manoeuvre within the specified conditions," it added.
- Aug 20, 2023 03:32 PM IST
What is Luna 25 mission?
On August 11, the Russian space agency launched its Luna 25 mission to the moon's south pole, rekindling the spirit of lunar exploration from the Soviet Union era. The mission was set to softly land on the Moon by August 21, notably preceding India's Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission.
Luna 25's objectives included examining the lunar polar surface material (regolith) composition and studying the particles in the lunar polar exosphere.
- Aug 20, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Luna 25 news: Russian lunar spacecraft destroyed after collision with lunar surface
“On August 19, in accordance with the Luna-25 flight programme, an impulse was provided to form its pre-landing elliptical orbit. At about 14:57 Moscow time, communication with the Luna-25 apparatus was interrupted. The measures taken on August 19 and 20 to search for the device and get in contact with it did not produce any results,” Roscosmos State Space Corporation said on its official Telegram channel.
The space agency added that according to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and “ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface.”
A specially formed interdepartmental commission will deal with the issues of clarifying the reasons for the loss of the Moon, Roscosmos said.