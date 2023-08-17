Home / Technology / Race to Moon: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander set to detach today; Luna-25 makes lunar orbit entry

Race to Moon: Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander set to detach today; Luna-25 makes lunar orbit entry

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Aug 17, 2023 06:53 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 achieves lunar orbit while Luna-25 gears up for a soft landing attempt; Luna-25 potentially ahead of Chandrayaan-3's touchdown.

Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lunar mission, has achieved a nearly circular orbit around the Moon. This comes after a successful manoeuvre on Wednesday, which positioned the spacecraft into a lunar orbit of 153*163km. Today, the Vikram lander is set to detach from the propulsion module.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 took off for Moon on July 14. Roscosmos' Luna 25 was launched on Friday.
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 took off for Moon on July 14. Roscosmos' Luna 25 was launched on Friday.

As Chandrayaan-3 continues to draw closer to its targeted lunar touchdown, another contender in lunar exploration, Luna-25, the Russian lunar mission launched just last week, has successfully entered lunar orbit and is gearing up for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface between August 21 and 23. This timing potentially positions Luna-25 ahead of Chandrayaan-3's planned touchdown on August 23.

In an official statement published in Russian on Wednesday, Roscosmos said, "Luna-25 has entered the orbit of an artificial moon satellite! This was provided by two inclusions of the propulsion system of the automatic station. The first activation was performed by a corrective braking engine and lasted 243 seconds, the second by soft landing engines and lasted 76 seconds."

ALSO READ - Chandrayaan-3's most critical task: Last Moon orbit speed to be 6,048km/h; Landing limit 10km/h

In the upcoming days, Luna-25 is projected to orbit Earth's only natural satellite for approximately five days before redirecting its course toward a targeted soft landing on the lunar south pole, scheduled for August 21.

Roscosmos said that all systems aboard Luna-25 are performing optimally, with stable communication. Regular sessions are underway to assess the current navigational parameters of the spacecraft.

ALSO READ- Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 23: Which other missions are already active on Moon?

Chandrayaan-3 status update:

Continuing its journey towards a lunar landing, the Chandrayaan-3 executed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, positioning itself even closer to the Moon's surface. With this, the Indian spacecraft has now completed all the required Moon-bound manoeuvres, paving the way for the upcoming separation of the lander module – a composition of the lander and rover – from the propulsion module.

After separation, the lander will undergo a "deboost" to position itself in an orbit with a closest point (Perilune) of 30km and a farthest point (Apolune) of 100km. This orbit sets the stage for the planned soft landing attempt on the lunar south pole on August 23 at 5:47 pm.

India and Russia's Lunar race:

Luna-25's launch on August 11 was facilitated by a robust Soyuz-2 Fregat booster, while ISRO selected the Launch Vehicle Mark-III for the Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on July 14.

Notably, Luna-25 benefits from excess fuel storage, eliminating concerns about fuel efficiency. This advantage allows Luna-25 to pursue a more direct trajectory, Dr K Sivan, former ISRO chairperson told to PTI. In contrast, Chandrayaan-3's limited fuel-carrying capacity necessitated a more circuitous route to reach the Moon.

Furthermore, Luna-25 boasts a leaner lift-off mass of 1,750 kilograms, significantly lighter than Chandrayaan-3's 3,800 kilograms. This reduced mass empowers Luna-25 to achieve acceleration more efficiently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out